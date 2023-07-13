Austin Forkner Set for Return to Racing, Jett Reynolds Out for Spring Creek National

Shimoda’s unwavering tenacity for a top finish kept him pushing week after week in spite of facing moments of adversity throughout the first five rounds. That all paid off last weekend with a moto win and his first podium of the season, a result he’s looking to match or beat this weekend in Minnesota. In just two races, Hammaker has proven he is very capable of running with the front riders and as he gets stronger and more comfortable each round, it’s easy to hope that the rider out of Pennsylvania will find a podium finish before the season’s end.

While this is DiFrancesco’s first full season as a pro, he did compete in select rounds last year including the stop at Spring Creek MX Park. The stop was successful as he collected his best finish to date and is excited about returning to the circuit he felt so confident on in 2022. Forkner set out to put in the hard work to make his return before the end of 2023 and he is able to see that goal come to fruition as he lines up for the first time since January.

Iain Southwell, Team Manager: