Welcome to Save of the Day presented by Mips where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

At the Southwick National, our own Tom Journet caught Haiden Deegan using every bit of power out of his Monster Energy Yamaha/Star Racing YZ250F to save a near slide out in the sand. We also saw him do it just fine the very next lap after cleaning up his corner entry. Check it out!

Video courtesy of Peacock and Tom Journet.

ABOUT MIPS

This video is presented by Mips, a global leader in the field of helmet-based safety and protection backed by more than 25 years of research and development. Helmets with the Mips safety system can be found on many of the elite motocross racers and athletes around the world. Look for the yellow dot on the back of a helmet and head over to mipsprotection.com for more information.