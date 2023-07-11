P1 for B Group Again
For the third race in a row, someone from the 250 B group of qualifying has finished in the top two in overall qualifying. Matti Jorgensen (P2 in overall qualifying at High Point National), Daxton Bennick (P1 in overall qualifying at RedBud National), and Jimmy Decotis (P1 in overall qualifying at Southwick National) all made work in the 250 B group. Southwick’s first qualifying sessions are usually most important, but Jorgensen benefitted from being first on what became a deep muddy track in Pennsylvania, and Bennick was simply flying in Michigan.
At High Point, Jorgensen qualified P2 overall from 250 B Group in his pro debut.— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) July 8, 2023
Last week at RedBud, Bennick qualified P1 overall from the B Group in pro debut.
Today at Southwick, Decotis goes P1 overall from the B Group in his first @ProMotocross race since August 2018.
Vialle’s Maiden Win(s)
In just his 11th AMA Motocross start, Tom Vialle claimed his maiden race win in the U.S. Vialle finished third in the second moto and his 1-3 finishes gave the French rider his maiden Pro Motocross overall win. Vialle became the 92nd different first-time winner in the history of the 125/250 Class. Vialle’s wins were the first for KTM since Shane McElrath’s dominant 1-1 day at the 2019 Budds Creek National.
With Haiden Deegan winning his maiden overall win the weekend before, we see back-to-back first-time winners for the first time since 2018. In 2018, Shane McElrath (KTM) won the overall at Muddy Creek Raceway in Tennessee then the following weekend Dylan Ferrandis (Yamaha) won the overall at The Wick 338 in Massachusetts. Oddly enough, Deegan is racing a Yamaha and Vialle won at Southwick aboard a KTM.
I believe it was the 2019 Budds Creek National when Shane McElrath went 1-1 for the overall aboard a then-Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM 250 SX-F. -Mitch https://t.co/iFNKO15LPx— Racer X (@racerxonline) July 8, 2023
Deegan and Vialle as back-to-back first-time winners is only the sixth time the feat has happened since 2000. Here are those previous five times:
Back-to-Back First-Time Winners in 250 Class since 2000:
2005
Round 6 | Unadilla National | Broc Hepler | Suzuki
Round 7 | Thunder Valley National | Ivan Tedesco | Kawasaki
2007
Round 1 | Hangtown Motocross Classic | Ben Townley | Kawasaki
Round 2 | High Point National | Josh Grant | Honda
2010
Round 3 | High Point National | Tyla Rattray | Kawasaki
Round 4 | Budds Creek National | Dean Wilson | Kawasaki
2016
Round 11 | Budds Creek Naitonal | Zach Osborne | Husqvarna
Round 12 | Ironman National | Austin Forkner | Kawasaki
2018
Round 5 | Tennessee National | Shane McElrath | KTM
Round 6 | Southwick National | Dylan Ferrandis | Yamaha
2023
Round 5 | RedBud National | Haiden Deegan | 2-3 for 1st overall | Yamaha
Round 6 | Southwick National | Tom Vialle | 1-3 for 1st overall | KTM
Today's AMA #Motocross stat of the day: with Haiden Deegan (RedBud) and Tom Vialle (Southwick) taking their maiden @promotocross wins, we saw two 250 Class first-time winners in back-to-back rounds for the first time since 2018. 📸s by Align Media #ProMotocross #MXHistory #MX2023 pic.twitter.com/JP7pLwTVS2— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) July 11, 2023
Triple Digits, Triple Red
Speaking of Deegan, his 4-10 finishes for sixth overall were off par to his last few weeks, but he did leave the sixth round with the 250 Class points lead. After six rounds, Deegan has a five-point advantage over Hunter Lawrence. The triple-digit Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider will have red backgrounds on all three of his number plates this weekend in Minnesota. According to Davey Coombs, the last time a three-digit rider had the points lead was in 2010 when rookie Eli Tomac won his first ever pro race and took the points lead heading into the second round.
P3 for JS30
Jo Shimoda earned his sixth career moto win in route to 6-1 moto finishes for third overall, his first overall podium of the season. Shimoda earned his 13th overall podium finish at the site of his very first podium, which happened at this venue in 2021 (3-4 finishes for second overall).
50-Pick Up
After Hunter Lawrence suffered a crash in the second moto in Michigan, his bike gave out in the first moto in Massachusetts, meaning he lost out on points for the second straight moto. Banged up some from his RedBud crash, the #96 pulled out an eighth place in moto two. After a dominating start to the season, things went south quickly for the Australian. He entered round six with an 11-point gap over P2 and left five points down.
Jett Streaks
In the premier class, Jett Lawrence remains perfect, picking up his 11th and 12th moto wins to start the season. His six straight overall wins give him a commanding 67-point lead in the championship standings as he continues to have one hell of a rookie season.
For only the seventh time in 250/450 Class history to start a Pro Motocross season, Jett starts with six straight overall wins. The previous six times it happened, said rider became the champion all six times:
2008 | James Stewart | Kawasaki (Perfect Season)
2005 | Ricky Carmichael | Suzuki
2004 | Ricky Carmichael | Honda (Perfect Season)
2003 | Ricky Carmichael | Honda
2002 | Ricky Carmichael | Honda (Perfect Season)
1978 |Bob Hannah | Yamaha
The Austrailian is now tied with Chase Sexton and Dylan Ferrandis with six overall 450 Class wins apiece. Eli Tomac (32), Ken Roczen (21), and Marvin Musquin (8) have more overall wins than the trio above, but all three are not currently full-time competitors in the series. So, between Jett, Chase, and Dylan, whoever gets to seven wins first will be the active leader of riders on the current starting gate.
AC's Post-Race Update
Adam Cianciarulo posted the following update on Instagram:
"I came into the weekend a little under the weather, and man, I paid for it! Southwick is always a tough and great test for us. I was feeling pretty good in the second moto, but I started overheating around halfway and really had to man up to bring it home from there. Finished, rode straight to the medical rig, and promptly passed out. Sorry Mom.. Very grateful for Dr. Bodner and the rest of the staff, as they took great care of me. Not sure if it was heat stroke or heat exhaustion, but whatever it was, I wouldn’t recommend it. 🤣 Not an ideal last couple of races, but it will make the great days ahead that much better. I’ll rest for a few days and come out swinging at Millville.
Thanks to the people that cheer me on all the way around the track no matter how I’m doing, ya’ll are awesome. 🤝🏼"
Awards
FMF Privateer Power Award
Jose Butron | 9-6 for sixth overall
With 9-6 moto scores for 6th OA in the 450 class @JoseButron17 earns this weeks @FMF73 Privateer Power Award from Southwick 💪#ProMotocross #SuperMotocross #Southwick pic.twitter.com/6wRV5g9tGi— Pro Motocross (@ProMotocross) July 11, 2023
Penalty Report
There were no penalties marked on the post-race report from the AMA.
The AMA's post-race penalty report from the Southwick National has been posted. There are no infractions noted in either class. #ProMotocross #Motocross #MX2023 #2023SouthwickMX pic.twitter.com/QqXidzuNzI— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) July 11, 2023
SMX Standings Update
Through 23 rounds (of 31) of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX), Chase Sexton has a 51point lead over Cooper Webb. Webb has departed from the RedBud KTM team and is not expected to race any more rounds of Pro Motocross this summer. Aaron Plessinger is five points back of Webb, as Jett Lawrence is now seventh place. Hunter Lawrence continues to lead the 250SMX standings over now P2 RJ Hampshire by 46 points.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|502
|25
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|451
|22
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|446
|20
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|386
|18
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|340
|17
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|437
|25
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|391
|22
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|386
|20
|4
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|338
|18
|5
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|298
|17
