Results Archive
WSX
British GP
Articles
Motocross
RedBud
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Lombok
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 15
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 16
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 22
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders (Belgium)
Sun Jul 23
Articles
Full Schedule
Redux: New and Notes from Southwick

Redux New and Notes from Southwick

July 11, 2023 5:15pm
by:

P1 for B Group Again

For the third race in a row, someone from the 250 B group of qualifying has finished in the top two in overall qualifying. Matti Jorgensen (P2 in overall qualifying at High Point National), Daxton Bennick (P1 in overall qualifying at RedBud National), and Jimmy Decotis (P1 in overall qualifying at Southwick National) all made work in the 250 B group. Southwick’s first qualifying sessions are usually most important, but Jorgensen benefitted from being first on what became a deep muddy track in Pennsylvania, and Bennick was simply flying in Michigan.

Vialle’s Maiden Win(s)

In just his 11th AMA Motocross start, Tom Vialle claimed his maiden race win in the U.S. Vialle finished third in the second moto and his 1-3 finishes gave the French rider his maiden Pro Motocross overall win. Vialle became the 92nd different first-time winner in the history of the 125/250 Class. Vialle’s wins were the first for KTM since Shane McElrath’s dominant 1-1 day at the 2019 Budds Creek National.

Tom Vialle
Tom Vialle Align Media

With Haiden Deegan winning his maiden overall win the weekend before, we see back-to-back first-time winners for the first time since 2018. In 2018, Shane McElrath (KTM) won the overall at Muddy Creek Raceway in Tennessee then the following weekend Dylan Ferrandis (Yamaha) won the overall at The Wick 338 in Massachusetts. Oddly enough, Deegan is racing a Yamaha and Vialle won at Southwick aboard a KTM.

Deegan and Vialle as back-to-back first-time winners is only the sixth time the feat has happened since 2000. Here are those previous five times:

Back-to-Back First-Time Winners in 250 Class since 2000:

2005
Round 6 | Unadilla National | Broc Hepler | Suzuki
Round 7 | Thunder Valley National | Ivan Tedesco | Kawasaki

2007
Round 1 | Hangtown Motocross Classic | Ben Townley | Kawasaki
Round 2 | High Point National | Josh Grant | Honda

2010
Round 3 | High Point National | Tyla Rattray | Kawasaki
Round 4 | Budds Creek National | Dean Wilson | Kawasaki

2016
Round 11 | Budds Creek Naitonal | Zach Osborne | Husqvarna
Round 12 | Ironman National | Austin Forkner | Kawasaki 

2018
Round 5 | Tennessee National | Shane McElrath | KTM
Round 6 | Southwick National | Dylan Ferrandis | Yamaha 

2023
Round 5 | RedBud National | Haiden Deegan | 2-3 for 1st overall | Yamaha
Round 6 | Southwick National | Tom Vialle | 1-3 for 1st overall | KTM 

Triple Digits, Triple Red

Speaking of Deegan, his 4-10 finishes for sixth overall were off par to his last few weeks, but he did leave the sixth round with the 250 Class points lead. After six rounds, Deegan has a five-point advantage over Hunter Lawrence. The triple-digit Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider will have red backgrounds on all three of his number plates this weekend in Minnesota. According to Davey Coombs, the last time a three-digit rider had the points lead was in 2010 when rookie Eli Tomac won his first ever pro race and took the points lead heading into the second round.

Haiden Deegan
Haiden Deegan Align Media

P3 for JS30

Jo Shimoda earned his sixth career moto win in route to 6-1 moto finishes for third overall, his first overall podium of the season. Shimoda earned his 13th overall podium finish at the site of his very first podium, which happened at this venue in 2021 (3-4 finishes for second overall).

50-Pick Up

After Hunter Lawrence suffered a crash in the second moto in Michigan, his bike gave out in the first moto in Massachusetts, meaning he lost out on points for the second straight moto. Banged up some from his RedBud crash, the #96 pulled out an eighth place in moto two. After a dominating start to the season, things went south quickly for the Australian. He entered round six with an 11-point gap over P2 and left five points down.

Jett Streaks

In the premier class, Jett Lawrence remains perfect, picking up his 11th and 12th moto wins to start the season. His six straight overall wins give him a commanding 67-point lead in the championship standings as he continues to have one hell of a rookie season.

For only the seventh time in 250/450 Class history to start a Pro Motocross season, Jett starts with six straight overall wins. The previous six times it happened, said rider became the champion all six times:

2008 | James Stewart | Kawasaki (Perfect Season)
2005 | Ricky Carmichael | Suzuki
2004 | Ricky Carmichael | Honda (Perfect Season)
2003 | Ricky Carmichael | Honda
2002 | Ricky Carmichael | Honda (Perfect Season)
1978 |Bob Hannah | Yamaha

The Austrailian is now tied with Chase Sexton and Dylan Ferrandis with six overall 450 Class wins apiece. Eli Tomac (32), Ken Roczen (21), and Marvin Musquin (8) have more overall wins than the trio above, but all three are not currently full-time competitors in the series. So, between Jett, Chase, and Dylan, whoever gets to seven wins first will be the active leader of riders on the current starting gate.

Jett Lawrence
Jett Lawrence Align Media

AC's Post-Race Update

Adam Cianciarulo posted the following update on Instagram:

"I came into the weekend a little under the weather, and man, I paid for it! Southwick is always a tough and great test for us. I was feeling pretty good in the second moto, but I started overheating around halfway and really had to man up to bring it home from there. Finished, rode straight to the medical rig, and promptly passed out. Sorry Mom.. Very grateful for Dr. Bodner and the rest of the staff, as they took great care of me. Not sure if it was heat stroke or heat exhaustion, but whatever it was, I wouldn’t recommend it. 🤣 Not an ideal last couple of races, but it will make the great days ahead that much better. I’ll rest for a few days and come out swinging at Millville.

Thanks to the people that cheer me on all the way around the track no matter how I’m doing, ya’ll are awesome. 🤝🏼"

Awards

FMF Privateer Power Award

Jose Butron | 9-6 for sixth overall

Penalty Report

There were no penalties marked on the post-race report from the AMA.

SMX Standings Update

Through 23 rounds (of 31) of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX), Chase Sexton has a 51point lead over Cooper Webb. Webb has departed from the RedBud KTM team and is not expected to race any more rounds of Pro Motocross this summer. Aaron Plessinger is five points back of Webb, as Jett Lawrence is now seventh place. Hunter Lawrence continues to lead the 250SMX standings over now P2 RJ Hampshire by 46 points.

SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 502 25
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 451 22
3Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 446 20
4Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States 386 18
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 340 17
Full Standings
SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 437 25
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 391 22
3Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 386 20
4Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 338 18
5Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 298 17
Full Standings

Vlog/Videos

Haiden Deegan

Chase Sexton

Ty Masterpool

Weege Show: Southwick Wrap with Jimmy D

2023 Southwick National | Best Post-Race Show Ever

Sand Surfing at The Wick: Best Moments from 2023 Southwick | Tenders Members

Read Now
August 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The August 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now