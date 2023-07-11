Results Archive
WSX
British GP
Articles
Motocross
RedBud
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Lombok
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 15
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 16
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 22
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders (Belgium)
Sun Jul 23
Articles
Full Schedule

Pierce Brown Set to Return to Racing at Spring Creek National

July 11, 2023 11:30am | by:
Pierce Brown Set to Return to Racing at Spring Creek National

At this weekend’s Spring Creek National round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Peirce Brown will make his season debut. Brown suffered a hand injury near the end of supercross while preparing for Pro Motocross and decided to undergo knee surgery on a torn meniscus as well, which would sideline him indefinitely. The team turned to Caden Braswell as a fill-in rider. Braswell debuted in Monster Energy AMA Supercross with the Phoenix Racing Honda team and was able to mutually part ways (on good terms) with the Honda-backed team for Pro Motocross as they would not be racing this summer. This gave Braswell a chance to actually race Pro Motocross.

Brown began riding again in mid-June as he worked get up to race pace. Yesterday, the Utah native posted on Instagram he is in for this weekend’s race as he will make his Pro Motocross season debut.

As for what this means for Braswell, that has yet to be determined. Braswell was initially brought onto the team for the first four rounds of the championship while Brown was sidelined. Prior to the RedBud National, the team announced Braswell would remain with the team through the next four rounds (RedBud, Southwick, Spring Creek, and Washougal Nationals). Michael Mosiman is out for the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury that required surgery, and Braswell has shown steady improvements each week in his rookie Pro Motocross season, so maybe the #243 remains on the team. He pulled off 9-11 finishes at the gnarly Southwick National over the weekend for a new season-best tenth overall.

For now, both the #33 and the #243 GasGas MC 250F machines will be on the starting line for Saturday’s Spring Creek National in Minnesota.

Below is Brown’s post.

“We’ve been working in silence the last couple weeks but I’m tired of spending my Saturdays on the couch. Let’s go racing at Millville 🫡”

Although missing the first six rounds erases Brown’s shot at a good finish in the championship, he still could earn a strong qualifying result for the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) playoffs this fall. Brown currently sits 27th in 250SMX standings with 98 total points. The 20th place in the 250SMX standings (the final spot that locks you into not having to race all three SMX LCQ races) is currently held by Nate Thrasher, who sits with 120 points. Note: Thrasher will not be racing any more this year due to injuries, so he will not improve his qualifying points at all.

SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 437 25
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 391 22
3Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 386 20
4Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 338 18
5Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 298 17
6Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 286 16
7Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 273 15
8Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 234 14
9Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 223 13
10Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 196 12
11Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 181 11
12Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 152 10
13Enzo Lopes Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil Brazil 149 9
14Jeremy Martin
Millville, MN United States 147 8
15Talon Hawkins Temecula, CA United States 143 7
16Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ United States 133 6
17Caden Braswell Shalimar, FL United States 132 5
18Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX United States 131 4
19Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 122 3
20Nate Thrasher
Livingston, TN United States 120 2
Full Standings
Read Now
August 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The August 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now