Pierce Brown Set to Return to Racing at Spring Creek National
At this weekend’s Spring Creek National round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Peirce Brown will make his season debut. Brown suffered a hand injury near the end of supercross while preparing for Pro Motocross and decided to undergo knee surgery on a torn meniscus as well, which would sideline him indefinitely. The team turned to Caden Braswell as a fill-in rider. Braswell debuted in Monster Energy AMA Supercross with the Phoenix Racing Honda team and was able to mutually part ways (on good terms) with the Honda-backed team for Pro Motocross as they would not be racing this summer. This gave Braswell a chance to actually race Pro Motocross.
Brown began riding again in mid-June as he worked get up to race pace. Yesterday, the Utah native posted on Instagram he is in for this weekend’s race as he will make his Pro Motocross season debut.
As for what this means for Braswell, that has yet to be determined. Braswell was initially brought onto the team for the first four rounds of the championship while Brown was sidelined. Prior to the RedBud National, the team announced Braswell would remain with the team through the next four rounds (RedBud, Southwick, Spring Creek, and Washougal Nationals). Michael Mosiman is out for the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury that required surgery, and Braswell has shown steady improvements each week in his rookie Pro Motocross season, so maybe the #243 remains on the team. He pulled off 9-11 finishes at the gnarly Southwick National over the weekend for a new season-best tenth overall.
For now, both the #33 and the #243 GasGas MC 250F machines will be on the starting line for Saturday’s Spring Creek National in Minnesota.
Below is Brown’s post.
“We’ve been working in silence the last couple weeks but I’m tired of spending my Saturdays on the couch. Let’s go racing at Millville 🫡”
Although missing the first six rounds erases Brown’s shot at a good finish in the championship, he still could earn a strong qualifying result for the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) playoffs this fall. Brown currently sits 27th in 250SMX standings with 98 total points. The 20th place in the 250SMX standings (the final spot that locks you into not having to race all three SMX LCQ races) is currently held by Nate Thrasher, who sits with 120 points. Note: Thrasher will not be racing any more this year due to injuries, so he will not improve his qualifying points at all.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|437
|25
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|391
|22
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|386
|20
|4
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|338
|18
|5
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|298
|17
|6
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|286
|16
|7
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|273
|15
|8
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|234
|14
|9
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|223
|13
|10
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|196
|12
|11
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|181
|11
|12
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|152
|10
|13
|Enzo Lopes
|Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil
|149
|9
|14
|
Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|147
|8
|15
|Talon Hawkins
|Temecula, CA
|143
|7
|16
|Chris Blose
|Phoenix, AZ
|133
|6
|17
|Caden Braswell
|Shalimar, FL
|132
|5
|18
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|131
|4
|19
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|122
|3
|20
|
Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|120
|2