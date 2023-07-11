With the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship right around the corner, it's nearly time to see the sports' top amateurs square off for the biggest race of the year. Just about every rider on the AMA Pro Motocross circuit is a Loretta Lynn's graduate and each of them have their own unique story to share from the Ranch. We asked a few of them to recount some of their favorite memories and tell us what makes Loretta's so special.

Video: Tom Journet & Mitch Kendra

Edit: Donnie Southers

About Scott

SCOTT SPORTS, Inc., established in 1958 and located in Sun Valley, Idaho, is a leading international manufacturer of premium bike accessories/equipment, running shoes, motosport and wintersport products.