WSX
British GP
Articles
Motocross
RedBud
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Lombok
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 15
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 16
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 22
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders (Belgium)
Sun Jul 23
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: My Loretta's Story - Part 1

July 11, 2023 6:30pm | by: , &

With the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship right around the corner, it's nearly time to see the sports' top amateurs square off for the biggest race of the year. Just about every rider on the AMA Pro Motocross circuit is a Loretta Lynn's graduate and each of them have their own unique story to share from the Ranch. We asked a few of them to recount some of their favorite memories and tell us what makes Loretta's so special.

Video: Tom Journet & Mitch Kendra

Edit: Donnie Southers

