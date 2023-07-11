Fox Racing Introduces New V3 RS Helmet

Fox Racing gave us a sneak peek of its soon-to-be-released all-new V3 RS helmet. Adam Cianciarulo debuted the new helmet at the Southwick National. The helmet will be available later this year. Check out some information on the helmet, provided by Fox Racing.

Offering Class-Leading Helmets Isn’t Just A Marketing Ploy, It’s A Promise. Fox’s Pro Level Helmets Have You Covered On The Bike, No Matter The Discipline

MIPS integra split impact protection system combines two layers of eps and is designed to reduce rotational forces in a crash.

Features:

Carbon fiber shell provides increased impact resistance while reducing weight

Induction vents on the top of the helmet strategically placed to pull air in and aid in cooling

3 position breakaway visor with custom anodized hardware

MDEPSTM EPS liner is meant to provide protection by spreading the

forces of impact across a wider surface area

Proprietary Eject compatible cheek pad removal system

Ionic+® moisture-wicking liner and cheek pads with crushed jade Stone Cold® material for added cooling benefits

Speaker recess compartments are compatible with most helmet

communication systems

Hydration routing system allows you to hydrate while on the move

Carbon Fiber D-ring fastener

Each helmet includes a spare visor, spare visor screws and

Washers, removable mud guard visor extension, and spare cheek

Pads in both thick and thin options for a customizable fit

Meets DOT and ECE22.06 standards

Visit www.foxracing.com for more information.