Fox Racing Introduces New V3 RS Helmet
July 11, 2023 4:05pm | by: Press Release
Fox Racing gave us a sneak peek of its soon-to-be-released all-new V3 RS helmet. Adam Cianciarulo debuted the new helmet at the Southwick National. The helmet will be available later this year. Check out some information on the helmet, provided by Fox Racing.
Offering Class-Leading Helmets Isn’t Just A Marketing Ploy, It’s A Promise. Fox’s Pro Level Helmets Have You Covered On The Bike, No Matter The Discipline
MIPS integra split impact protection system combines two layers of eps and is designed to reduce rotational forces in a crash.
Features:
- Carbon fiber shell provides increased impact resistance while reducing weight
- Induction vents on the top of the helmet strategically placed to pull air in and aid in cooling
- 3 position breakaway visor with custom anodized hardware
- MDEPSTM EPS liner is meant to provide protection by spreading the
- forces of impact across a wider surface area
- Proprietary Eject compatible cheek pad removal system
- Ionic+® moisture-wicking liner and cheek pads with crushed jade Stone Cold® material for added cooling benefits
- Speaker recess compartments are compatible with most helmet
- communication systems
- Hydration routing system allows you to hydrate while on the move
- Carbon Fiber D-ring fastener
- Each helmet includes a spare visor, spare visor screws and
- Washers, removable mud guard visor extension, and spare cheek
- Pads in both thick and thin options for a customizable fit
- Meets DOT and ECE22.06 standards
Visit www.foxracing.com for more information.