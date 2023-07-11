Results Archive
Motocross
RedBud
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Lombok
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 15
Articles
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 16
Articles
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 22
Articles
MXGP of
Flanders (Belgium)
Sun Jul 23
Articles
Fox Racing Introduces New V3 RS Helmet

July 11, 2023 4:05pm | by:
Fox Racing gave us a sneak peek of its soon-to-be-released all-new V3 RS helmet. Adam Cianciarulo debuted the new helmet at the Southwick National. The helmet will be available later this year. Check out some information on the helmet, provided by Fox Racing.

Offering Class-Leading Helmets Isn’t Just A Marketing Ploy, It’s A Promise. Fox’s Pro Level Helmets Have You Covered On The Bike, No Matter The Discipline

MIPS integra split impact protection system combines two layers of eps and is designed to reduce rotational forces in a crash.

Features:

  • Carbon fiber shell provides increased impact resistance while reducing weight
  • Induction vents on the top of the helmet strategically placed to pull air in and aid in cooling
  • 3 position breakaway visor with custom anodized hardware
  • MDEPSTM EPS liner is meant to provide protection by spreading the
  • forces of impact across a wider surface area
  • Proprietary Eject compatible cheek pad removal system
  • Ionic+® moisture-wicking liner and cheek pads with crushed jade Stone Cold® material for added cooling benefits
  • Speaker recess compartments are compatible with most helmet
  • communication systems
  • Hydration routing system allows you to hydrate while on the move
  • Carbon Fiber D-ring fastener
  • Each helmet includes a spare visor, spare visor screws and
  • Washers, removable mud guard visor extension, and spare cheek
  • Pads in both thick and thin options for a customizable fit
  • Meets DOT and ECE22.06 standards

Visit www.foxracing.com for more information.

