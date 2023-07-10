Watch: Southwick National Moto Highlights & Results
Videos courtesy of Pro Motocross and NBC Motorsports
Video highlights from the sixth round (of 11) of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The Southwick National was also the 23rd round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
Tom Vialle (1-3 on KTM) earned his maiden AMA Motocross moto and overall wins, over Justin Cooper (2-2 on Yamaha for second overall) and Jo Shimoda (6-1 on Kawasaki).
In the premier class, Jett Lawrence (1-1 on Honda) claimed the 450 Class overall win as he continues his perfect moto win streak to start the season. Chase Sexton (2-2 on Honda for second overall) and Dylan Ferrandis (3-3 for third overall on Yamaha) rounded out the overall podium once again.
Check out the post-race videos for the Southwick National.
Southwick National
250 Class Highlights
450 Class Highlights
Extended Highlights
SMX Insider Post-Race - Southwick National
Post Race Press Conference | Southwick National 2023 | Pro Motocross
Overall Results
Southwick - 250July 8, 2023
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|1 - 3
|KTM 250 SX-F
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|2 - 2
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|6 - 1
|Kawasaki KX250F
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|3 - 4
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|5
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|7 - 5
|Kawasaki KX250F
Southwick - 450July 8, 2023
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|1 - 1
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|2 - 2
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|3 - 3
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|4 - 4
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|10 - 5
|Yamaha YZ250F
Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|218
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|213
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|205
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|198
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|196
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|300
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|233
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|210
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|176
|5
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|147