450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Lombok
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Watch: Southwick National Moto Highlights & Results

July 10, 2023 11:45am | by:
Watch: Southwick National Moto Highlights & Results

Videos courtesy of Pro Motocross and NBC Motorsports

Video highlights from the sixth round (of 11) of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The Southwick National was also the 23rd round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX). 

Tom Vialle (1-3 on KTM) earned his maiden AMA Motocross moto and overall wins, over Justin Cooper (2-2 on Yamaha for second overall) and Jo Shimoda (6-1 on Kawasaki).

In the premier class, Jett Lawrence (1-1 on Honda) claimed the 450 Class overall win as he continues his perfect moto win streak to start the season. Chase Sexton (2-2 on Honda for second overall) and Dylan Ferrandis (3-3 for third overall on Yamaha) rounded out the overall podium once again.

Check out the post-race videos for the Southwick National.

Southwick National

250 Class Highlights 

450 Class Highlights 

Extended Highlights

SMX Insider Post-Race - Southwick National

Post Race Press Conference | Southwick National 2023 | Pro Motocross

Overall Results

Motocross

Southwick - 250

July 8, 2023
The Wick 338
Southwick, MA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 1 - 3 KTM 250 SX-F
2 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 2 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
3 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 6 - 1 Kawasaki KX250F
4 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 3 - 4 Husqvarna FC 250 RE
5 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 7 - 5 Kawasaki KX250F
Full Results
Motocross

Southwick - 450

July 8, 2023
The Wick 338
Southwick, MA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 1 - 1 Honda CRF450R
2 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 2 - 2 Honda CRF450R
3 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 3 - 3 Yamaha YZ450F
4 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 4 - 4 KTM 450 SX-F
5 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 10 - 5 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

Championship Standings

Motocross

250 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 218
2Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 213
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 205
4Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 198
5Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 196
Full Standings
Motocross

450 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 300
2Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 233
3Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 210
4Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States 176
5Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 147
Full Standings
