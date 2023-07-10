Results Archive
WSX
British GP
Motocross
RedBud
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Lombok
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Motocross
Southwick
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 15
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 16
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 22
MXGP of
Flanders (Belgium)
Sun Jul 23
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

July 10, 2023 9:15am
by:

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Round 6 (of 11) — Southwick National  — The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts

Motocross

Southwick - 250

July 8, 2023
The Wick 338
Southwick, MA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 1 - 3 KTM 250 SX-F
2 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 2 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
3 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 6 - 1 Kawasaki KX250F
4 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 3 - 4 Husqvarna FC 250 RE
5 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 7 - 5 Kawasaki KX250F
6 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 4 - 10 Yamaha YZ250F
7 Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 8 - 6 KTM 250 SX-F
8 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 5 - 9 Yamaha YZ250F
9 Jalek Swoll Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States 11 - 7 Husqvarna FC 250 RE
10 Caden Braswell Caden Braswell Shalimar, FL United States 9 - 11 GasGas MC 250F
Full Results
Tom Vialle (KTM) earned his maiden overall Pro Motocross win.
Tom Vialle (KTM) earned his maiden overall Pro Motocross win. Align Media
The 250 Class overall podium: Tom Vialle, Justin Cooper, and Jo Shimoda.
The 250 Class overall podium: Tom Vialle, Justin Cooper, and Jo Shimoda. Align Media
Motocross

Southwick - 450

July 8, 2023
The Wick 338
Southwick, MA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 1 - 1 Honda CRF450R
2 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 2 - 2 Honda CRF450R
3 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 3 - 3 Yamaha YZ450F
4 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 4 - 4 KTM 450 SX-F
5 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 10 - 5 Yamaha YZ250F
6 Jose Butron Jose Butron Spain Spain 9 - 6 GasGas MC 450F
7 Chris Canning Chris Canning Hartford, CT United States 8 - 7 GasGas MC 450F
8 Adam Cianciarulo Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States 7 - 8 Kawasaki KX450SR
9 Ty Masterpool Ty Masterpool Paradise, TX United States 5 - 10 Kawasaki KX450
10 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 6 - 14 Kawasaki KX450
Full Results
Jett Lawrence (Honda)
Jett Lawrence (Honda) Align Media
The 450 Class overall podium: Jett Lawrence, Chase Sexton, and Dylan Ferrandis.
The 450 Class overall podium: Jett Lawrence, Chase Sexton, and Dylan Ferrandis. Align Media

Championship Standings 

Motocross

250 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 218
2Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 213
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 205
4Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 198
5Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 196
6Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 182
7Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 179
8Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 165
9Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 122
10Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States 110
Full Standings
Motocross

450 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 300
2Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 233
3Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 210
4Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States 176
5Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 147
6Ty Masterpool Paradise, TX United States 134
7Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 130
8Fredrik Noren Lidköping, Sweden Sweden 124
9Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 118
10Lorenzo Locurcio Venezuela Venezuela 110
Full Standings

SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) Standings

Through Round 23 (of 31)

SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 437 25
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 391 22
3Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 386 20
4Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 338 18
5Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 298 17
6Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 286 16
7Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 273 15
8Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 234 14
9Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 223 13
10Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 196 12
Full Standings
SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 502 25
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 451 22
3Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 446 20
4Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States 386 18
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 340 17
6Eli Tomac
Cortez, CO United States 339 16
7Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 300 15
8Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 294 14
9Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 289 13
10Justin Barcia
Monroe, NY United States 267 12
Full Standings

Other Championship Standings

FIM Motocross world Championship (MXGP)

Through Round 11 (of 19)

Championship Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Projected Points
1Andrea Adamo Italy 488
2Thibault Benistant France 462
3Kay De Wolf Netherlands 452
4Jago Geerts Belgium 441
6Liam Everts Belgium 420
5Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands 417
7Lucas Coenen Belgium 346
8Simon Laengenfelder Germany 341
9Kevin Horgmo Norway 291
10Jan Pancar Slovenia 242
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2023

PositionRider Projected Points
1Jorge Prado Spain 562
2Romain Febvre France 459
4Ruben Fernandez Spain 415
3Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 414
5Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands 390
6Jeffrey Herlings
Netherlands 386
7Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 357
8Alberto Forato Italy 285
9Valentin Guillod Switzerland 265
11Mattia Guadagnini Italy 203
Full Standings

FIM World Supercross Championship

Through Round 1 (of 6)

Championship Standings

SX2

WSX

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Through round 9 (of 12)

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 178
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 178
3Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 174
4Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 153
5Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States 130
6Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States 124
7Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States 113
8Josh Strang Inverell, Australia Australia 109
9Ruy Barbosa Chile Chile 104
10Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States 98
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 194
2Ruy Barbosa Chile Chile 191
3Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States 177
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 176
5Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States 145
6Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 139
7Mason Semmens Australia Australia 131
8Evan Smith Jefferson, GA United States 123
9Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States 107
10Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL United States 97
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Toby Cleveland Erin, NY United States 217
2Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States 186
3Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States 181
4Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 170
5Van Gosselin Pownal, VT United States 142
6Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States 141
7Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States 138
8Jayce A Knopp Mineral Wells, WV United States 87
9Joe Schriver Turentum, PA United States 60
10Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States 58
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 255
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 213
3Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States 196
4Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States 160
5Kayla Oneill Greenwood Lake, NY United States 138
6Elizabeth Perez Bloomington, IN United States 124
7Kaitlyn Lindsey Beaver Dam, KY United States 108
8Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 75
9Sheryl B Hunter Jericho, VT United States 60
10Megan Barnes Okeechobee, FL United States 36
Full Standings

Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series

Through Round 4

Championship Standings

2023 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Chase Sexton (Honda)Monster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
Jett Lawrence (Honda)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Region
Hunter Lawrence (Honda)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Region
Casey Cochran (Husqvarna)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX Futures
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
View ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
View ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm125/150cc
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX1
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX2
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX3
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
Kyle Peters (Honda)AMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
Michael Hicks (Honda)General Tire Arenacross Outlaws250 Pro
Michael Hicks (Honda)General Tire Arenacross Outlaws450 Pro
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Kevin Benavides (KTM)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
Johnny Girroir (KTM)U.S. Sprint EnduroPro
Angus Riordan (KTM)U.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TBDWORCSPro 450 MC
TBDWORCSPro 250 MC
Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)FIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins
