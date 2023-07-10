At the Southwick National, two-time MX2 FIM Motocross World Champion Tom Vialle had the breakout ride we were all anticipating when he first stepped foot in the U.S. last fall. In the Massachusetts sand, Vialle claimed his maiden AMA Motocross moto win in the first moto. The French rider positioned himself into second place and then capitalized on a tip over from Justin Cooper to take over the race win as he cruised home the last six motos. Then in the second moto, the #128 got another great start. Eventually, Jo Shimoda made a pass into the lead, but Vialle’s 1-2 would have the overall. But Cooper passed Vialle to take over second and was going at Shimoda for the race lead. Simultaneously, RJ Hampshire was charging after Vialle for third place, and if either Cooper took the race lead or Hampshire bumped Vialle back to fourth, Cooper would get the overall win over Vialle. Cooper made a last-minute mistake went down, then lost tow to Shimoda and Vialle was able to hold off a goggle-less Hampshire, meaning his 1-3 finishes would give him the KTM rider his maiden overall win as well. After the race, Vialle spoke to the media in the post-race press conference.

Tom, what does it mean to you to win your first AMA national? What are your thoughts on this track here and the conditions today at Southwick?

Tom Vialle: It means a lot. I had a few tough races and tough times. Even to be on the podium, first overall win and on the podium, it took time. It was tough, to be honest. Getting everything a little bit together now—I feel better on the bike, I start to feel like myself again, like last year. So, I think we are in a good way for the end of the season. The track was nice. A little bit, like I said on the podium, like what I know—the sand. The track is way different than, for example, Lommel, or other tracks like that. Underneath it’s kind of hard here, but it was nice. It was nice to be back a little bit on a sand track. Hopefully we can continue like that next weekend.