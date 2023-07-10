Kawasaki: Jett Reynolds Did Not Race Southwick National Due to Food Poisoning

Moments before the first moto of the day at the Southwick National over the weekend we learned Jett Reynolds was a late scratch for the day. In the two qualifying sessions, Reynolds finished 12th and 15th and 15th in combined qualifying, but he did not line up for the motos.

Although details were yet to be provided, Reynolds and crew pulled the #124 Kawasaki KX250 from the gate of the first moto, ending his day early as he was replaced on the starting gate. This morning, the Kawasaki post-race press release said the following:

“After turning laps in practice, Jett Reynolds made the tough choice to sit out with suspected food poisoning.”

Through six rounds of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Reynolds sits 20th in the 250 Class standings. He had a first-turn crash in moto one of the Thunder Valley National that ended his day early and caused him to miss the High Point National. The rookie returned for the RedBud National, finishing with a moto-best finish of 11th in the first moto, then was collected in the turn one pileup with Hunter Lawrence, Derek Kelley, and Bryson Raymond.