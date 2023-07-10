Results Archive
Motocross
RedBud
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Chase Sexton
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Lombok
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Motocross
Southwick
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jo Shimoda
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 15
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 16
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 22
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders (Belgium)
Sun Jul 23
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Southwick

July 10, 2023 9:45am
Jason Thomas and Jason Weigandt join me to talk about everything and anything when it comes to the Southwick National, including another win from Jett Lawrence, the 250 Class championship is wide open, JoJo Keller, the Euros, Lars Van Berkel, and more.

Listen to the Southwick National review podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

