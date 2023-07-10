Chase Sexton and Dylan Ferrandis are both attempting to give points leader Jett Lawrence a crack in his perfect rookie season, though it hasn’t been done just yet. Over the weekend at the Southwick National, Sexton got the holeshot in the first moto, only it didn’t take too long for Lawrence to sneak past him and continue to gain a lead. Ferrandis had a good start to moto two, getting the holeshot, until—yet again—Jett quickly sped ahead. Sexton and Ferrandis are beginning to understand the younger Lawrence brother’s strategies when it comes to riding. The two have been taking turns putting the pressure on Jett, although neither has been able to better the #18 yet. Will the duo—or another rider—derail Jett, or will Jett’s reign march on? See what Sexton and Ferrandis had to say Saturday at Southwick in the post-race press conference.

Chase, 2-2 today. How are you feeling physically? It’s a tough track already to get yourself kind of racing and back into shape, and after the second round here to be thrown back into these conditions. How did you feel today? How was your bike setup and your whole assessment of the day?

Chase Sexton: This one is a lot harder when you haven’t been racing, I really realized that today. RedBud I felt pretty good the whole time, but then this one was tough just to get back into race shape. I feel like my riding today was a little bit better; I felt more solid on the bike, speed was good. I just didn’t really have it that second moto. I was riding not very smooth. When you don’t ride smooth, that track will beat you up pretty bad. As far as that, I got to just keep getting better and climb the ladder to where I was last year. Jett’s not going to make it easy. Neither is Dylan. So, it’s going to be a fun rest of the year, but overall, just trying to get back to where I was. That’s where my mind is at, right now at least.

Dylan, you mentioned on the podium that you had trained pretty hard coming into this race. How did you feel physically? And this week after, is this going to be more of a recovery week where you’re not training quite as hard because Spring Creek can be really hard too, and hot and humid?

Dylan Ferrandis: Yeah. Obviously, we’ve been struggling with the bike at the beginning of the season, so we have to train a lot during the week and try and do the best we could. The last few weeks I have been doing a lot. This week again we found some improvements on the bike. I did some pretty hard training in the heat in Florida. So, at some point, I think the body just cannot keep up. So, I feel like this weekend was maybe what made me struggle a little bit. I was pretty tired. Both motos I tried to go hard and especially that second moto when I was behind Jett—I just tried and I had some points I hit a wall and I just couldn’t do anything else but back up and cruise around. It’s part of the season. It’s hard sometimes to not train, but for sure for the week ahead I think now we’re in a good spot with the bike. We will relax a little bit and maybe train less because in Florida the heat is pretty hard, and it does a toll on the body for sure.