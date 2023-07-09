Just like that, the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship has hit the halfway mark. Six rounds down out of 11, and 12 motos down out of 22. The racing over the weekend at the Southwick Naitonal provoked plenty of questions, too, and fortunately, former pro Jason Thomas is here to answer all of them in this week’s race breakdown.

Seth Hammaker was awesome, going 7-5 for fifth overall, and even showed some pretty good poise while under pressure. He’s from Pennsylvania, so he’s likely ridden this track plenty of times, but even so, did you expect him to be so solid in just his second round back following after badly breaking his arm/wrist?

Jason Thomas: I was more surprised with what I saw at RedBud than Southwick. For him to come in and immediately be on pace was remarkable. He hasn’t raced all year long. The ability to find race intensity that quickly is rare. Southwick was continuation of that form we saw at his first race back. He deserves a lot of credit for being this prepared.

Haiden Deegan now leads the championship by five points over Hunter Lawrence, but he also wasn’t as good as we’ve seen him at other races. He started slow in the first moto (although he really picked it up at the end), and had a crash that hindered his progress in the second race. How do you rate his day?

I was given a few hints by inside sources that this might be a tough venue for Haiden. I tried to keep an open mind because he has done nothing but impress me every step of his professional career. In the end, that foresight seems to have been worth buying. It wasn’t an awful outing but comparing to how fast and consistent he’s been up until this point, it was certainly a tougher day at the office than most. The good news is that he took over the points lead, and his struggle was topped by Hunter’s.