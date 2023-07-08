No track is more intertwined with its local racing heritage than The Wick 338, and the protectors of that legacy make sure it stays that way. So the 2023 edition presented the usual elements: Local hero hauls butt in the B practice and takes fastest overall qualifying time? Check (Jimmy Decotis, in the 250 class, back for one race out of retirement.) Track starts smooth and fast but then turns brutally rough by the end of the day? Check (450 riders were completely and totally gassed by the end of their motos). Wild weather? Check (Locals say this weekend presented the first hot and humid days this summer, but then we felt some rain and saw some lightning later in the day). Drama and unexpected scenarios? Check (Hunter Lawrence’s bike blew up in the sand, and Haiden Deegan took over the 250 points lead despite not even having a good day). Yep, from Jimmy D today to the former Southwick racing heroes who now run the place and maintain the track—Keith Johnson, John Dowd and Doug Henry—the local crew made sure Southwick is what it always was.

Southwick’s toughness can make strong men weak, but it can also let superstars shine. It did that, too, with Jett Lawrence logging two more virtuoso performances, leading every lap again, pulling away from everyone at will, again. The best of the best have come to this track and buried the field with 1-1 rides, and Jett joined those legends today on his Honda HRC 450. The key was that he actually started behind his teammate Chase Sexton, briefly, in moto one, but quickly bound past his teammate and opened a gap. Sexton put in a charge to close it back down, but Jett answered and put it away. In moto two, Dylan Ferrandis holeshot, but Jett was quickly around him, and that was the end of that, too. Sexton and Ferrandis are the two most likely candidates to end Jett’s perfect start to his 450 career, but on this day, they didn’t have answers for the 19 year old. The only thing that made it tough was Southwick itself.

“It was a brutal day today,” said Jett. “I mean, even practice the track was kind of flat but had a few rough spots. Today was just survival, you just had to get the best start you can, fight your way up, and then it was just survival because at the end every was so done! (Laughs). I think everyone just settled down. But it was another good weekend. Two good starts, started second, but I was able to capitalize over that single in both. I’m just looking forward to getting out of this place! Looking forward to Millville! That track is a lot of fun.”