Tim Gajser Set to Make 2023 Debut at MXGP of Czech Republic

The following press release is from Honda HRC MXGP:

Gajser all-clear for the MXGP of Czech Republic

Reigning 2022 World Motocross Champion will make his long-awaited 2023 MXGP debut at Loket, Czech Republic, after successfully being officially cleared to race by Team HRC’s medical team.

Returning from a broken femur is a long and complicated process and the last thing anyone wanted was for the #243 to return too soon and put his health in jeopardy, so it was vitally important that every box was ticked before he lines up at the gate, against the best motocross riders on the

planet.

Having announced his intentions a few weeks ago, it was decided that one last check, eight days before the MXGP of Czech Republic would be in everyone’s best interests, so after passing that rigorous examination, the Slovenian will make the drive north and join up with his Team HRC colleagues and fellow Honda CRF450R rider Ruben Fernandez on July 15-16 for what is the 12th round of the 2023 world championship series.

Tim Gajser: “It’s great news to the final all-clear to ride in Loket. I’ve been feeling good for the last few weeks training at Tiga243land, but it’s good to get one last medical approval and know that my body is prepared to take on the challenges of an MXGP weekend. I know that it won’t be easy and I don’t want to put too much pressure on myself, so really I want to enjoy being back, seeing all my teammates again and of course seeing all my fans who support me so well.”

Tim Gajser shared the following posts on Instagram: