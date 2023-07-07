Results Archive
Redux: New and Notes from RedBud

Redux New and Notes from RedBud

July 7, 2023 11:35am
by:

Main image by Mitch Kendra

Hunta’s 5th

The 50th anniversary of AMA Motocross and RedBud MX took place over the weekend as the facility celebrated the Fourth of July. In the first moto of the day, Hunter Lawrence claimed the race win—his fifth moto win of the season, but his first moto one win on the year. unfortunately, a pileup in the first turn of moto two left the championship leader being helped off the track by the Alpinestars medical crew. His 1-DNF (40th officially) scored him ninth overall. He leaves the fifth round with an 11-point lead over Haiden Deegan in the championship standings.

Kitchen’s First Moto Win of ‘23

In the second 250 Class moto, Levi Kitchen claimed his first moto win of the 2023 season, and the second of his Pro Motocross career. Kitchen finished 7-1 for second overall.

Deegan’s Maiden Overall

Haiden Deegan finished 2-3 to claim his maiden overall win as a professional. Deegan’s first overall win came in his seventh start. Deegan becomes the 90th different rider to win an overall in the 125/250 Class of AMA Motocross, becoming the first new winner since the ’22 RedBud National. Deegan’s fourth overall podium came in his seventh Pro Motocross start.

For the second year in a row, a first-time winner claimed the 250 Class overall at the RedBud National. In 2022, Jo Shimoda earned both the maiden moto win (moto one) and overall win of his Pro Motocross career. This year, it was Deegan’s maiden overall win.

The previous time the same venue had first-time overall winners in the 250 Class back-to-back years was when Budds Creek Motocross Park saw three first-time winners in three consecutive years in 2016 (Zach Osborne), 2017 (Adam Cianciarulo), and 2018 (RJ Hampshire).

And Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Justin Cooper claimed third overall to complete a Star podium sweep on the day.

Haiden Deegan
Haiden Deegan Mitch Kendra

Bennick’s Strong Debut

In his debut pro race, Daxton Bennick qualified first overall, then finished ten-nine for tenth overall. Bennick, who raced the MX Sports Scouting Moto Combine at RedBud MX in 2022, rode well in his debut en route to scoring 23 points. He is expected to still race the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in August, but he is back in this weekend for the Southwick National. If the #241 rides home two more solid moto finishes and earns more than 40 points, could he forfeit his last go at the Ranch and ride out the rest of the Pro Motocross season?

He said the following in the post-race press release from the team after RedBud:

“It was a good first pro race. I came into the weekend with no expectations, really. I was in the B Group for qualifying, so I knew the track was going to be good, and I took advantage of it and qualified first, which was pretty cool. I knew the motos were going to be a challenge and long, but I got a pretty good start that first moto and ended up 10th. Then in the second moto, I did not get a good start, and I had to fight hard through the pack and ended up ninth. So, 10-9 on the day; I’m really happy with how I rode.”

Daxton Bennick
Daxton Bennick Mitch Kendra

Jett’s Ninth and Tenth

Once again, Jett Lawrence claimed both moto wins in the premier class, taking his tally to nine, then ten, straight moto wins to start off the 2023 season as the #18 claimed his fifth straight overall win. Jett has now passed Justin Barcia and Zach Osborne (four 450 Class overall wins apiece) and now sits one behind both Chase Sexton and Dylan Ferrandis (six 450 Class overall wins apiece).

For only the ninth time in 250/450 Class history to start a Pro Motocross season, Jett starts with five straight overall wins. The previous eight times it happened, said rider became the champion seven times (champions in bold):

2018 | Eli Tomac | Kawasaki
2008 | James Stewart | Kawasaki
2007 | Ricky Carmichael | Suzuki
2005 | Ricky Carmichael | Suzuki
2004 | Ricky Carmichael | Honda
2003 | Ricky Carmichael | Honda
2002 | Ricky Carmichael | Honda
1978 | Bob Hannah | Yamaha

Again, it’s worth noting that the only time the first to four-straight didn’t win the title is when Ricky Carmichael only raced half of the 2007 season in his retirement tour.

Jett Lawrence
Jett Lawrence Mitch Kendra

Privateer Island

Highlighting a few privateers with strong rides this weekend.

Bryce Shelly | 15-12 for 11th overall
Jace Kessler | 12-15 for 12th overall
Luca Marsalisi | 17-11 for 14th overall
Jeremy Hand | 14-14 for 15th overall
Lars Van Berkel | 19-13 for 17th overall
Chandler Baker | 13-30 for 18th overall
Brandon Scharer | 18-17 for 19th overall
Sebastian Balbuena | 27-20 for 24th overall (maiden pro race)
Scott Meshey | 20-38 for 25th overall

 Chandler Baker 
 Chandler Baker  Mitch Kendra

Awards

FMF Privateer Power Award

Bryce Shelly | 15-12 for 11th overall

RC Hard Charger Award

Izaih Clark | 39th to 19th in moto 2

Penalty Report

SMX Standings Update

Through 22 rounds (of 31) of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX), Chase Sexton is back in the 450SMX points lead, as Jett Lawrence is now ninth place. Hunter Lawrence continues to lead the 250SMX standings over now P2 Deegan.

SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 458 25
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 451 22
3Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 410 20
4Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States 359 18
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 340 17
6Eli Tomac
Cortez, CO United States 339 16
7Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 272 15
8Justin Barcia
Monroe, NY United States 267 14
9Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 250 13
10Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 249 12
Full Standings
SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 424 25
2Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 357 22
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 353 20
4Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 310 18
5Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 258 17
6Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 253 16
7Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 234 15
8Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 233 14
9Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 223 13
10Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 181 12
Full Standings

Vlog/Videos

Haiden Deegan

Matt Burkeen

Derek Kelley

ClubLife - The Endless Summer RND 5: The Return to Redbud

Ty Masterpool lap from press day

GoPro: Jared Lesher Two-Stroke at RedBud Qualifying

Weege Show: RedBud Wrap | The Year To Expect Anything

2023 RedBud National | Best Post-Race Show Ever

Motocross Save of the Day - Haiden Deegan - 2023 RedBud

"HAIDEN IS BUILT FOR THIS!" REDBUD MX REWIND // Bubba's World w/ James Stewart

