Racerhead #27

A few other points of note: Dylan Ferrandis and Tom Vialle are quietly improving. Vialle could have won the RedBud overall, he was battling for third in moto one until Ryder DiFrancesco got a little too crazy trying to hold him off, and they hit. Vialle took second in moto two. He was also second in High Point’s second moto. I think it will take a bit for Vialle to figure out Southwick’s unique “sandy with a hard base” conditions but if he can podium moto one, look out in moto two.

Ferrandis was great in High Point’s second moto but he lost too much time at RedBud in moto one, unable to find a way around Ty Masterpool. With clear track in moto two, he kept some heat on Jett Lawrence. Of course, we never know how hard Lawrence is pushing, but Ferrandis has real credentials. Also, Ferrandis said on PulpMX this week he still doesn’t have a 2023 deal, and maybe he’ll just consider retirement at the end of the year! I don’t believe Dylan wants to retire. I think he’s trying to play for maximum leverage. Winning is the best way to do that.

You’ve also got to love the Masterpool angle. Credit to HBI Racing, by the way, which is bringing the kid’s bike to the races and trying to put some money together to build him a race engine. Ty, I’m sure, is good on sand. Garrett Marchbanks is, as well, and I know the Muc-Off/FXR ClubMX team spent the week doing nasty sand motos on the “OG Zach Osborne” sand track. So many angles here, well, except one. Cooper Webb went missing for RedBud. What’s going on there, and will he come back any time soon? I’m intrigued over that one.

Pro Perspective (Jason Thomas)

The Wick! For many, this is the toughest test of the season. The sand and heat facing riders this weekend put a tremendous amount of stress on their body. With temperatures in the mid 80’s and humidity higher than preferable, there will be no free lunch tomorrow afternoon.

There are a couple of tricks that can help make a weekend at The Wick a little more agreeable, though. First, go stiffer on suspension settings. While that may seem counter intuitive for big bumps, the load that the sand puts on suspension means that it wants more compression to remain in its static ride height. That added compression will keep you from riding low in the stroke and more able to recover from errors (James Stewart and I have talked about this on a few broadcasts this season).

Second, warm up really well prior to that first qualifying session of the morning because your fate depends on it. The second sessions track will be far too rough to get in a competitive lap time so you have to be ready to go flat out when the green flag flies.

Lastly, if it’s your first time to this track, jump in behind a local racer. This track is raced regularly throughout the year, meaning local riders know it like the back of their hand. They know the entry angles to carry momentum and how to squeeze the most speed out of the layout. There’s no glory in sorting out lines for yourself in a 10-minute qualifying window when a local expert can immediately lead you to the promised land. Pick a rider that you trust to be in the know and simply follow them around. When they sprint, you sprint. Don’t try to be an innovator, just soak up the years of experience they have surfing the sands of Southwick.