The sixth round of the 11-round 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend with the Southwick National in Southwick, Massachusetts. This race will be the 23rd round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
TV coverage of the Southwick National kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the motos beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT. NBC will also carry live coverage starting at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT.
CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the Southwick National motos that will air at 2 a.m. EDT Monday/11 a.m. PDT Sunday.
The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will have a weekend off before the 12th round MXGP of Czech Republic on July 15 and 16.
The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing will have a few weekends off due to the regularly scheduled summer break before the championship resumes in September.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
- Motocross
SouthwickSaturday, July 8
- QualifyingLiveJuly 8 - 10:00 AM
- 250 Class Moto 1LiveJuly 8 - 1:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 1LiveJuly 8 - 2:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 2LiveJuly 8 - 3:15 PM
- 450 Class Moto 2LiveJuly 8 - 4:15 PM
- Monday Re-AirJuly 10 - 2:00 AM
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
2023 Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|250
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|193
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|174
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|149
|5
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|147
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|200
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|189
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|167
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|158
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|154
2023 Souvenir Program
View the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross souvenir program.
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
General
Southwick National
Southwick National Race Center
Southwick National Injury Report
Follow
Other Info
The Wick 338
Address: Legion Rd
Southwick, MA 01077
Practice & Qualifying — 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT
Main Event — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Tickets
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Get tickets to the Southwick National.
Track Map
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Race Day Schedule
Southwick National Race Weekend Schedule
*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Southwick, Massachusetts.
Saturday, July 8, 2023