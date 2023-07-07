The sixth round of the 11-round 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend with the Southwick National in Southwick, Massachusetts. This race will be the 23rd round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

TV coverage of the Southwick National kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the motos beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT. NBC will also carry live coverage starting at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT.



CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the Southwick National motos that will air at 2 a.m. EDT Monday/11 a.m. PDT Sunday.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will have a weekend off before the 12th round MXGP of Czech Republic on July 15 and 16.

The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing will have a few weekends off due to the regularly scheduled summer break before the championship resumes in September.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.