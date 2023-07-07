Andrea Adamo Signs Multi-Year Extension with KTM

The following press release is from KTM:

ADAMO TO REMAIN IN RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING COLORS WITH MX2 CONTRACT EXTENSION

The 19-year-old came into the official set-up for 2023 and as the third Italian to steer works KTM SX-F machinery since the beginning of the last decade. Adamo linked up effectively with Joel Smets and Team Manager Tony Cairoli to begin the campaign strongly aboard the KTM 250 SX-F in MX2; taking a podium finish at the opening round and then another top three and his maiden Grand Prix victory at Arco di Trento for the fourth race of the year.

Adamo has posted seven rostrums from the first half of the 2023 slate – the joint-highest total prior to the Grand Prix of Czech Republic – and has yet to finish outside the top seven in twenty-two motos. This excellent consistency means he currently holds the red plate as championship leader.

Andrea’s maturity, work ethic and determination have been highly appreciated. He has thoroughly earned his saddle at Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and the team is delighted to fix his services for the coming MXGP seasons.

Andrea Adamo: “It is so nice to extend my contract. I feel good with the team and I cannot ask for more. This year is going well so far and we’ve won races, taken the red plate and finished on the podium a lot. This is what we are working for, and we are achieving our goals but we always want more. I’m very proud to have a race shirt with a Red Bull KTM logo and I’m happy that I will wear it for more time beyond this season."



