So, what classes are you going to be in this year? And then what’re your expectations heading into this year?

So the classes I'm racing at Loretta's is 250 B Limited and 450 B Limited. And my expectations are—obviously I would like to win, but I'm not going to set a big goal for myself just because that's obviously pressure as most people know. So, I'm just going to ride to my potential and ride the best I can and, it’ll all fall into one spot. But, I'd like to win.

Being on supermini last year and then on 250F this year, just talk a bit about that transition, what that's been like so far and even to the 450, talk about that transition—the big bike, practice days, local races, the regionals, and everything like that.

No yeah, the transition from superminis to 250, it was a struggle in the beginning just trying to get my body, like, some more strengthened because obviously you're going to need that with a bigger CC motor. But yeah, she spit me off a couple of times [Laughs] but we figured her out, put some muscle on again—not again, but we just put some muscle on. Yeah, it's actually been a good transition for me. I've been really lucky to have my dad especially help me out through the transition and Buddy Antunez.

Anything else you like to add about today or anything moving forward?

No, that's it. I mean, it was a good day. Honestly, nothing really bad to take away from it. I mean, maybe a couple of things just, just for me to work on, but nothing crazy to take away.

Was that the first time you ever started on a grate?

Yeah, the first time I ever started at a race on a grate, yeah. Obviously, I started a couple of times on it, but nothing like starting on it for a bunch of days. I just started on it one day out of the week and it was actually pretty good, made some changes and then came here and felt pretty good. I mean, I had to make an adjustment just because I was collecting a lot, just how bitty it was. But honestly, it was actually pretty good off the grate, I liked it a lot more.

Just talk a little bit about after Loretta’s. Maybe a couple of months from now, or even next year, do you have a rough plan of what next year is going to look like?

So, next year there is somewhat of a plan because the points thing and the AMA rule—I turned 17 before a certain date. So, I mean, I have to move up to A and so do some other kids, but honestly, I'm just going to go up into A more likely and then I'm just going to try my best there also.

So, you’re going to be doing Supercross Futures next year?

Yeah, I think so, Supercross Futures.

Trevin Nelson | 6-12 for 9th overall

Racer X: Walk us through your day here at the moto combine.

Trevin Nelson: Yeah, the day at the combine was really good, started the day out at eight a.m. with start practice and then we did qualifying—ended up seventh in both of my qualifying sessions and then got off to a really good start in the first moto and finished sixth in my first moto. And then the second moto, I just made a dumb choice to try and go to the outside on the start—did not work. And then I had a little tip over battling for 10th, ended up 12th, but all in all, I had a blast and I'm really happy with my day.