At the first MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine event of 2023 at RedBud MX, Leum Oehlhof finished 7-7 for seventh overall, Trevin Nelson finished 6-12 for ninth overall, and Logan Best finished 15-16 for 15th overall. Oehlhof and Best are in similar situations where both Official Yamaha Factory Amateur Team teammates have recently transitioned to the four-stroke 250F (Oehlhof off a supermini, Best off of a 125). For Best, two wrist injuries in the last half a year have limited his time on the bike. Nelson has been training at ClubMX and is looking for a strong showing at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. Afterwards, the BluCru riders provided their feedback on the day.
Leum Oehlhof | 7-7 for 7th overall
Racer X: All right, Leum, walk us through the big day at the RedBud moto combine.
Leum Oehlhof: Yeah, my day was actually pretty good. First qualifying session was really good for me, qualified P5 I'm pretty sure, and then second one I qualified, I think P8. So, yeah, overall it was pretty good and then the motos went really well for me, I got seventh in the first one and then I think seventh again in the second one, so, pretty consistent. Yeah, it was a good day, like I said, and then it's always fun to come to RedBud, especially for the 50th anniversary this year. So, yeah, I'd like to thank NSA Yamaha for allowing me to come out here, and thinking of me and like, obviously it was good for them to have me and obviously Logan Best out here to represent the whole team. AMA and MX Sports did a good job with everything, the whole track and everyone at RedBud, all the track workers and stuff, they all did a great job. So, yeah, overall, it was fun.
Talk a bit about the experience, about some of the techniques and tips and stuff like that, just, you know, anything that somebody said to you or something that stood out to you, takeaway wise.
Yeah, so, just something that I learned a little bit is obviously qualifying and then obviously what I eat throughout the whole day in between sessions, like qualifying sessions and motos. So, that was obviously good. And then something about riding is just, especially here how deep and rough it gets, you got to be really balanced on the bike and you got to be on your balls of your feet and just like your frame, like, your whole body posture and all that has to be perfect. Well not perfect, but it has to be somewhat to a degree. So you don't end up like, falling or end up getting tired really fast.
Was this your first time ever racing a RedBud or?
Yeah, so I was here last year for RedBud on a supermini, so, I just rode like a 125 class, but obviously RedBud is probably one of the best tracks on the Pro Motocross circuit because it's just so fun to be here, the track's really good. So, I mean, I enjoy RedBud, it’s my second year here and it treats me pretty well.
And then looking ahead, obviously Loretta’s is probably next, right?
Yeah, Loretta's is definitely, I think three or four weeks from now, so, I'm looking forward to that especially.
So, what classes are you going to be in this year? And then what’re your expectations heading into this year?
So the classes I'm racing at Loretta's is 250 B Limited and 450 B Limited. And my expectations are—obviously I would like to win, but I'm not going to set a big goal for myself just because that's obviously pressure as most people know. So, I'm just going to ride to my potential and ride the best I can and, it’ll all fall into one spot. But, I'd like to win.
Being on supermini last year and then on 250F this year, just talk a bit about that transition, what that's been like so far and even to the 450, talk about that transition—the big bike, practice days, local races, the regionals, and everything like that.
No yeah, the transition from superminis to 250, it was a struggle in the beginning just trying to get my body, like, some more strengthened because obviously you're going to need that with a bigger CC motor. But yeah, she spit me off a couple of times [Laughs] but we figured her out, put some muscle on again—not again, but we just put some muscle on. Yeah, it's actually been a good transition for me. I've been really lucky to have my dad especially help me out through the transition and Buddy Antunez.
Anything else you like to add about today or anything moving forward?
No, that's it. I mean, it was a good day. Honestly, nothing really bad to take away from it. I mean, maybe a couple of things just, just for me to work on, but nothing crazy to take away.
Was that the first time you ever started on a grate?
Yeah, the first time I ever started at a race on a grate, yeah. Obviously, I started a couple of times on it, but nothing like starting on it for a bunch of days. I just started on it one day out of the week and it was actually pretty good, made some changes and then came here and felt pretty good. I mean, I had to make an adjustment just because I was collecting a lot, just how bitty it was. But honestly, it was actually pretty good off the grate, I liked it a lot more.
Just talk a little bit about after Loretta’s. Maybe a couple of months from now, or even next year, do you have a rough plan of what next year is going to look like?
So, next year there is somewhat of a plan because the points thing and the AMA rule—I turned 17 before a certain date. So, I mean, I have to move up to A and so do some other kids, but honestly, I'm just going to go up into A more likely and then I'm just going to try my best there also.
So, you’re going to be doing Supercross Futures next year?
Yeah, I think so, Supercross Futures.
Trevin Nelson | 6-12 for 9th overall
Racer X: Walk us through your day here at the moto combine.
Trevin Nelson: Yeah, the day at the combine was really good, started the day out at eight a.m. with start practice and then we did qualifying—ended up seventh in both of my qualifying sessions and then got off to a really good start in the first moto and finished sixth in my first moto. And then the second moto, I just made a dumb choice to try and go to the outside on the start—did not work. And then I had a little tip over battling for 10th, ended up 12th, but all in all, I had a blast and I'm really happy with my day.
Looking ahead, Loretta’s is next, right?
Yeah, Loretta’s will be the next, that's three weeks, I think, away. So, go back, regroup, work on the things that I need to work on and then go from there.
Anything specific you’re gonna work on, or changes with the bike?
Yeah, I mean, definitely need to grind out a little bit more and get the late-moto pace up a little bit, and then little bike changes here and there and just, you know, I learned a lot from this weekend and being able to ride. The track was gnarly the second moto and so I learned a lot, figured out a lot of stuff I need to work on, and just go back to the facility, put the time in and come ready for Loretta’s.
What class are you gonna be in at Loretta’s this year?
So Loretta’s this year I'm going to do 250 Pro Sport and I'm going to do College as well.
Looking a little bit after Loretta’s, what do the next couple of months look like? Are you planning on doing the Ironman combine?
I mean, yeah, I would like to do maybe Budds Creek and Ironman as my pro race, pro debut, but I guess we'll see, like, if I can ride more like I did in the first moto—not the second moto. [Laughs] I think I can do well there and have a good time, so that’s kind of a goal. But, you know, it all just kind of depends on how Loretta's goes and just where I'm at, and I got a lot of stuff to work on before I can even consider signing up. So, get that stuff done.
What are your goals for next year? Expectations for next year? Do you kind of know roughly what your timeline and plan would be for next year?
I know I'm going to do [Supercross] Futures. So, I rode at supercross a little bit last year and had a lot of fun, but I figured it’d probably be better if I didn't go out and race it. And just, yeah, I'm gonna do Futures this [coming] year and then, I mean, like I said, I guess we'll see. Hopefully I get to race the pro series next year, but you just never know.
Anything else you’d like to add about this weekend?
I mean, I would just like to thank everybody that let me come under the semi, and Greg [Chidgey], Brandon [Haas, team owner], Cam [Callaghan, mechanic]—everybody that worked their butt off for me to like, just come out here and race, I really appreciate all of them.
Logan Best | 15-16 for 15th overall
Racer X: All right Logan, walk us through your day here at the RedBud moto combine.
Logan Best: It was good. Obviously, you know, Broc [Tickle] was my trainer today, so that was pretty cool. I've been able to talk to him a little bit. But yeah, you know, we get a really special opportunity to come out here and come out to some really good tracks like Ironman, RedBud, I know they did Pala last year, so, you know, being able to come out here getting to experience what the pros do, it's really special.
Talk us through that crash, about what happened in the second moto here.
Yeah, you know, I got a really good start—I was in, probably fourth, I think, which would have been a really, really good place to stay. But I think going up that Talladega sweeper, the front washed out and kind of threw me over the top, but I was able to get right back up on the bike and I started picking riders off. Luckily, I was able to come back and not just putt around the rest of the time. So, obviously, that's good.
You mentioned this being like the first kind of big race for you because you're moving up from the 125 and you had the wrist injury, so just walk us through what the last couple of months have been like.
Yes, so obviously, I mean, I have some really good trainers, Swanny [Gareth Swanepoel] and Jeannie [Carmichael], they helped me out a lot. So, I had broken both my wrists between Mini Os and January. So, you know, with this being my first race back—besides regionals and all that—it was good to come out and get my feet wet, especially before Loretta's because now we know we can go back, we can improve on what we need to improve on. And, you know, it's just going to make Loretta’s ten times better.
What classes are you going to be racing in at Loretta’s this year?
I'm going to be doing Schoolboy 2 and 250 B.
I know it's about a month from now, but any last-minute things you're going to work on ahead of Loretta’s?
Yeah, so we're just, we're going to go back to the [GOAT] Farm, we’re going to get back with Jeannie and Swanny, Broc said I need to roll on the throttle a little bit more, [Laughs] so obviously, that's going to be something. With being able to take information from a lot of the trainers that we had, and I have an amazing team, the Yamaha Factory Amateur Team with Danny [Lewis] and, you know, everyone, we’re going to have some good, some building to do and we're going to be ready for Loretta's.
Looking a little bit ahead after Loretta’s, a couple of months from now, you know, what's kind of a rough plan for next year? Kind of expectations-wise there, maybe Supercross Futures? Or maybe a year from now or so?
Yeah, definitely [Supercross] Futures—I was supposed to do it last year, but with wrist injuries I wasn't able to compete. But I'm really excited for Futures. I think, again, it's just like the combine—you know, minus the trainers—but you get some really special people that you can kind of get some good information from and some good learning tips from. So, yeah, and then I think we're also going to be moving to A class, so that's going to be another stepping stone. But no, it's definitely going to be, Futures is definitely something to look forward to.
What’s your deal with NSA, do you know—is it going to be a certain amount of time?
No, honestly, right now we're not 100 percent sure yet we need to focus on Loretta’s. Like they said up there, you know, you got your five meter, ten meter, and 25 meter goals, so you know, with our five meter being Loretta's, that's four weeks away. So, obviously this is an amazing team, I love the people that I have around me, so next year it wouldn't be a bad thing to be here.
And then, anything else you’d like to add about the combine today, or Loretta’s, or anything else?
Yeah no, I mean, like I said, MX Sports and everyone—Jim Perry—they all put on an amazing event with the combine, like I said, with some amazing tracks like Ironman and RedBud. We really, we are very lucky, especially to be picked by manufacturers. They said 200 people try to get here and only 24 make it. So being one of the 24 that's, it's pretty special.
Real quick, one last thing—you raced last year on the 125, right?
No, so, last year I raced on the 250, I believe it was 2021 I raced it on the 125.
Okay so I guess, you know, being kind of a youngster on a 125 two-stroke, now you're up on a 250F, you were at a disadvantage but it's more of an equal playing field, 250F vs other 250F instead of a two-stroke 125 vs 250Fs. So just talk about the takeaways from being on the two-stroke and then what you were able to take from that for today’s event.
Yes, so, [Laughs] Jake builds a pretty torquey motor, so, going from 125 to this 250 that we have, it’s definitely a big jump. It got a lot more torque, a lot more bottom end. Going up Godzilla is a lot easier—going up it on a 125 is not easy, I mean, I remember my bike almost bogging at the top of it just because of how long and how steep it is. So, it's a lot easier on a 250, 100 percent. [Laughs]