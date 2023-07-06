Welcome to Save of the Day presented by Mips where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

At the RedBud National, Haiden Deegan had a rough landing off of LaRocco's Leap during the second moto that could have spelled trouble if he'd crashed or even broken a wheel. Deegan did a solid job to bounce off the landing and keep going but he would stop doing the jump after this and settle back for third in the moto, enough to claim his first career overall victory.

Video courtesy of Peacock and Tom Journet.

