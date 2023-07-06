Despite limited pre-season time as he transitioned to the 250F, Casey Cochran has picked up where he left off on the 125 two-stroke: at the front of the pack. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider had a hand injury in the pre-season that limited his time on the unfamiliar machine, impacting his training time both on the 250cc four-stroke and supercross tracks. However, CC66 got the ball rolling early in the year, picking up a handful of top-five finishes (including three total podiums) in the Supercross Futures program of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. He even picked up the main event win at the championship finale, leaving Salt Lake City, Utah, with the 2023 Supercross Futures #1 plate.

Then at the first MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine event over the weekend at RedBud MX, Cochran pulled off two holeshots, led all 28 laps, and took both moto wins en route to the overall. The Florida native competed in the combine event in Michigan one year ago—albeit on his 125 two-stroke—but gained experience through the different elements of the combine that he then used to pick up the race win this go round. Racing on a pro track, listening to feedback from former pro racers, and more, the combine mimics a day as a professional racer. Still in his first year on the big bike four-stroke, Cochran has had a strong showing to start the year. He is looking to keep the momentum rolling next month at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. Following the completion of the combine, here is what Cochran had to say about his day.

Racer X: Casey, walk us through your day here at the moto combine at RedBud MX.

Casey Cochran: Yeah, it was good. Perfect, perfect day. Two holeshots, led every lap. And to come away with both moto wins with a good lead. So, it doesn't get much better!