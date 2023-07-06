Results Archive
Injury Report: Southwick

Injury Report Southwick

July 6, 2023 1:35pm
by:

Round six of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend at one of the most iconic tracks in America—Southwick. Check out our Injury Report for a look at who’s in and who’s out for The ‘Wick. Note: 250 Class championship leader Hunter Lawrence, who crashed hard in the second moto in Michigan, did not suffer any major injuries and is expected to race this weekend

450 Class

Justin Barcia—Collarbone, Ribs, Shoulder | Out

Barcia broke his collarbone after crashing in Nashville and ended up breaking the plate that had been installed afterward. He’s still expected back at some point, but it won’t be until late in the season.

Christian Craig—Hip, Elbow | Out

Craig recently had another surgery after he learned his arm wasn’t healing post broken elbow and hip dislocation in Glendale. He’s out for the time being.

Brandon Hartranft—Back, Shoulder, Hip, & More | Out

Hartranft is working on recovering from major injuries suffered before supercross went underway. He’s out for 2023.

Justin Rodbell—Achilles Tendon | Out

Rodbell is currently sidelined with a torn Achilles tendon, although he might be back for a race or two at the end of the season.

Jacob Runkles—Arm | Out

Runkles broke his arm at Thunder Valley and will miss the action at Southwick.

John Short—Wrist | Out

Short underwent surgery for a wrist injury sustained in Denver and is out for the season.

Malcolm Stewart—Knee | Out

There is no timetable for the return of Stewart, who injured his knee while practicing for supercross. 

Eli Tomac—Achilles Tendon | Out

Tomac will miss all of AMA Pro Motocross due to a torn Achilles tendon, sustained in Denver.

Robbie Wageman—Shoulder | Out

Wageman is out with a separated shoulder.

Cooper Webb—Banged Up | TBD

After a vague press release last week announced Webb would be sitting out RedBud, on Thursday (July 6) KTM announced Red Bull KTM and Webb have mutually agreed to part ways, effective immediately. Reports are he has signed with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing for next season. We do not expect to see the #2 on the starting gate this weekend. 

Read the full update from KTM.

Marshal Weltin—Knee | Out

Weltin underwent surgery to fix a torn ACL and is out for the season.

250 Class

Pierce Brown—Hand, Knee | Out

Brown, who’s been dealing with a broken hand, will return to racing at Spring Creek.

Guillem Farres—Arm | Out

Farres underwent surgery after he broke his arm in a first-turn crash at Thunder Valley. He’s out for the immediate future.

Austin Forkner—Knee | Out

Forkner injured his knee in Anaheim but is back on the bike and working toward returning at some point this summer. The team expects him back for several races and he said in his latest vlog he is set to return to racing at Washougal. 

Chance Hymas—Knee | Out

Hymas recently tore his ACL while practicing and is out for the season.

Preston Kilroy—Banged Up | Out 

Kilroy crashed while practicing before RedBud and got pretty banged up. He’s out for Southwick.

Jeremy Martin—Wrist | Out

Martin’s season ended after sustaining a nasty break and dislocation of his right wrist at Hangtown.

Cameron McAdoo—Shoulder | Out

McAdoo is out with a dislocated shoulder.

Michael Mosiman—Shoulder | Out

Mosiman is out for the season after injuring his shoulder and taking a shot to the head at Hangtown.

Stilez Robertson—Leg | Out

Robertson is back on the bike after breaking his leg in Glendale. It’s yet to be determined if, or when, he might return this summer.

Nick Romano—Knee | Out

Romano is out for the summer due to a torn ACL. 

Jordon Smith—Wrist, Thumb | Out

Smith sprained his wrist and injured a ligament in his thumb while practicing before RedBud. He’s expected to miss several rounds.

Nate Thrasher—Hip, Collarbone, Knee | Out

Thrasher dislocated his hip and broke his collarbone in Atlanta. He’s out for the year.

Joshua Varize—Collarbone | Out

Varize plans on a return to racing at Spring Creek after breaking his collarbone at Thunder Valley.

