Brandon Hartranft—Back, Shoulder, Hip, & More | Out

Hartranft is working on recovering from major injuries suffered before supercross went underway. He’s out for 2023.

Justin Rodbell—Achilles Tendon | Out

Rodbell is currently sidelined with a torn Achilles tendon, although he might be back for a race or two at the end of the season.

Jacob Runkles—Arm | Out

Runkles broke his arm at Thunder Valley and will miss the action at Southwick.

John Short—Wrist | Out

Short underwent surgery for a wrist injury sustained in Denver and is out for the season.

Malcolm Stewart—Knee | Out

There is no timetable for the return of Stewart, who injured his knee while practicing for supercross.

Eli Tomac—Achilles Tendon | Out

Tomac will miss all of AMA Pro Motocross due to a torn Achilles tendon, sustained in Denver.

Robbie Wageman—Shoulder | Out

Wageman is out with a separated shoulder.

Cooper Webb—Banged Up | TBD

After a vague press release last week announced Webb would be sitting out RedBud, on Thursday (July 6) KTM announced Red Bull KTM and Webb have mutually agreed to part ways, effective immediately. Reports are he has signed with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing for next season. We do not expect to see the #2 on the starting gate this weekend.

Marshal Weltin—Knee | Out

Weltin underwent surgery to fix a torn ACL and is out for the season.