Cooper Webb, KTM Part Ways—Effective Immediately

A huge bomb just dropped from the KTM camp: Cooper Webb and the Red Bull KTM team have mutually agreed to part ways, effective immediately. The team announced last week that Webb would miss the RedBud National, via a very vague press release. Now, the two have parted ways.

In their five years together (2019 through now) Webb claimed two 450SX titles with the team (2019 and 2021), 21 AMA Supercross 450SX main event wins and his maiden 450 Class AMA Motocross overall win (2019 Spring Creek National).

Webb has signed with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing for 2024. We will see Webb on a Star Yamaha YZ450F this summer, or in the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) playoff rounds this fall? The #2 sits second in 450SMX standings behind Chase Sexton.

The following press release is from KTM:

RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING THANKS Cooper Webb FOR FOR FIVE YEARS OF RACING SUCCESSES

MURRIETA, Calif. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing would like to thank Cooper Webb for his achievements, commitment and determination following a highly-successful five seasons together. At this time, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and the 27-year-old Webb have mutually agreed to part ways with immediate effect.

Ian Harrison, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager:

“On behalf of the team, I would like to thank Cooper for the years of successes we have had together. Over the past five years, we have been on the 450SX podium 52 times and of those, 21 were victories. We won the 450SX titles in 2019 and 2021, had a strong runner-up season in 2020 and finished third this year despite an unfortunate season-ending crash in Nashville. Cooper had the option in his contract as to whether he wanted to race outdoors and he decided at Daytona that he would not compete in AMA Pro Motocross in 2023. However, following his SX season-ending crash in Nashville, Cooper reached out about racing MX and KTM agreed to support him for the summer. Both sides came into the series somewhat underprepared and a practice crash before RedBud sidelined Cooper once again. Both Cooper and the team have decided to part ways, this will give him time to recover and then move on to the next chapter of his racing career. The team and myself wish him all the best. I will always be reminded of the success we have had together because Cooper’s championship bikes and trophies stand proudly in the KTM race shop lobby.”

Webb joined Red Bull KTM Factory Racing in 2019 and went on to clinch a first-career 450SX Championship in that inaugural campaign, before again claiming the premier class crown in 2021 onboard the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION.

Collectively, between 2019-2023, Webb and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing amassed a total of 21 Main Event wins together in the 450SX division of the AMA Supercross Championship, as well as a single AMA Pro Motocross Championship 450MX round victory in 2019. The entire team wishes Cooper well in his future endeavors.