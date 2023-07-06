Moto 2

As the field roared out the gate for the final moto of the day Cochran once again positioned his Husqvarna at the head of the pack with the holeshot while New Zealander Cole Davies slotted into second aboard his Yamaha ahead of Boespflug. Adams started in fourth, with Beaumer in fifth. McNabb started all the way back in 10th.

Much like the first moto, the clear track proved advantageous for Cochran as he once again opened a multi-second lead over his rivals. Davies and Boespflug engaged in a spirited battle for second through the opening laps, from which the KTM rider eventually got the upper hand and made the pass. Their battle also allowed Beaumer to stay in the hunt from fourth and he was able to drop Davies out of the top three with a pass for third just before the halfway point.

Beaumer continued his push forward and pressured his Orange Brigade teammate for several laps before making the pass on Boespflug for second. A three-rider battle amongst KTM teammates emerged in the waning laps as McNabb clawed his way into the top five and then into a fight for the podium. The Canadian made his way around Boespflug for third and closed in on Beaumer in his hunt for second.

Cochran once again enjoyed a drama-free moto and led every lap to put the finishing touches on a dominant afternoon. He took the win 7.9 seconds ahead of Beaumer, who rebounded from his Moto 1 misfortune and fended off late pressure to secure second, while McNabb settled for third, passing seven riders along the way.

With six minutes to go Lawrence was within striking distance of Roczen and went on the attack as soon as the opportunity presented itself. An outside line on an uphill off-camber gave Lawrence the momentum he needed to surge past Roczen and put another moto win within reach. Roczen kept him honest for a while, but Lawrence closed out the moto strong to keep his undefeated record intact by 2.4 seconds over Roczen, with Ferrandis in third.