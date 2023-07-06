Casey Cochran Sweeps Motos at RedBud Scouting Moto Combine
The following press release is from MX Sports Pro Racing:
Casey Cochran Sweeps Motos for Dominant Victory at RedBud Scouting Moto Combine
Husqvarna Factory Racing Prospect Adds to Season Accolades
BUCHANAN, Mich. – The 2023 MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine, presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare, commenced on the eve of the FMF RedBud National, presented by INTENSE Cycles, as a precursor to Round 5 of the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. The development program established to mentor the sport’s top amateur prospects served as an integral part of RedBud MX’s 50th anniversary celebration, where a dominant sweep of the motos by Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Casey Cochran helped the Tennessee native add to an already successful year with his first Combine victory.
Prior to hitting the track for a pair of 25-minute-plus-two laps motos, the invited group of 24 top A & B Class prospects were provided with insight and tutelage regarding training, nutrition, and media engagement in a classroom-style setting. Additionally, riders were divided into four groups and assigned one of four combine coaches – Buddy Antunez, Broc Glover, Alex Martin, and Broc Tickle – for mentorship from some of the sport’s most respected and successful former pros.
Moto 1
The key to Cochran’s success on Friday was his prowess out of the starting gate. In Moto 1, he stormed out to the holeshot and early lead over Orange Brigade KTM’s Julien Beaumer and quickly built a multi-second advantage over the field. Behind him Beaumer and Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green’s Drew Adams soon settled into second and third, respectively. However, Beaumer came up short on RedBud’s famed LaRocco’s Leap and damaged the spokes on his wheel, which would hinder his progress as the race continued. The top three in the running order remained unchanged leading up to the midway point of the moto.
Cochran continued to build on his lead while Beaumer maintained his hold on second, despite the damage. Behind them, Adams was forced to deal with pressure from Orange Brigade KTM’s Ryder McNabb. The Canadian started fifth but methodically worked his way into podium contention and made the pass on Adams for third right at the halfway mark. As Beaumer’s pace continued to be hampered from his damaged wheel he lost ground to McNabb and was eventually passed for second. Not long after he pulled out of the moto. That moved Adams back into third.
Out front Cochran led every lap and took the checkered flag 16.6 seconds ahead of McNabb, followed by Adams in third. Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green’s Enzo Temmerman was fourth, while Orange Brigade KTM’s Preston Boespflug rounded out the top five.
Moto 2
As the field roared out the gate for the final moto of the day Cochran once again positioned his Husqvarna at the head of the pack with the holeshot while New Zealander Cole Davies slotted into second aboard his Yamaha ahead of Boespflug. Adams started in fourth, with Beaumer in fifth. McNabb started all the way back in 10th.
Much like the first moto, the clear track proved advantageous for Cochran as he once again opened a multi-second lead over his rivals. Davies and Boespflug engaged in a spirited battle for second through the opening laps, from which the KTM rider eventually got the upper hand and made the pass. Their battle also allowed Beaumer to stay in the hunt from fourth and he was able to drop Davies out of the top three with a pass for third just before the halfway point.
Beaumer continued his push forward and pressured his Orange Brigade teammate for several laps before making the pass on Boespflug for second. A three-rider battle amongst KTM teammates emerged in the waning laps as McNabb clawed his way into the top five and then into a fight for the podium. The Canadian made his way around Boespflug for third and closed in on Beaumer in his hunt for second.
Cochran once again enjoyed a drama-free moto and led every lap to put the finishing touches on a dominant afternoon. He took the win 7.9 seconds ahead of Beaumer, who rebounded from his Moto 1 misfortune and fended off late pressure to secure second, while McNabb settled for third, passing seven riders along the way.
Overall
Cochran’s wire-to-wire 1-1 performance provided an emphatic maiden victory in the Scouting Moto Combine and makes him the fifth different winner in the history of the program. It also complements the Supercross Futures title he secured earlier this season and has made him one of amateur motocross’ most promising prospects. McNabb impressed in his U.S. debut with a strong runner-up effort (2-3), while Boespflug made it an overall podium sweep for the KTM Group in third (5-4).
RedBud Moto Combine Overall Results (Moto Finishes // Points)
- Casey Cochran, Arlington, Tenn., Husqvarna (1-1 // 50)
- Ryder McNabb, Minnedosa, MB, Canada, KTM (2-3 // 42)
- Preston Boespflug, Battle Ground, Washington, KTM (5-4 // 34)
- Enzo Temmerman, Visalia, Calif., Kawasaki (4-6 // 33)
- Drew Adams, Chattanooga, Tenn., Kawasaki (3-8 // 33)
- Mark Fineis, Westfield, Indiana, GASGAS (9-5 // 28)
- Leum Oehlhof, Oak Hills, Calif., Yamaha (7-7 // 28)
- Parker Ross, Elk Grove, Calif., Honda (8-9 // 25)
- Trevin Nelson, Eyota, Minn., Yamaha (6-12 // 24)
- Julien Beaumer, Lake Havasu City, Ariz., KTM (21-2 // 22)
The 2023 MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine will conclude in August, with a return to Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana, for the second gathering of the season. The action from Ironman will take place on Friday, August 25.
