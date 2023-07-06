You mentioned wanting to race pro here. I’m a little bit—I don't want to say it in a mean way—I’m a little ignorant to Canadian racing. Fill us in on what you're up to now in Canada and how everything is going so far this season.

I’m going into my defending year there—going for my second championship in Canada this year. The first three rounds were good. I'm [in] the points lead right now going into round four this next weekend at Gopher Dunes. But yeah, I definitely want to come down here at some point and it would be awesome to race with these guys and have some fun.

Are you going to do the Ironman moto combine, or what are the chances we see you in the pros a little bit down here? Is that the goal?

I'm not sure yet. I definitely want to do Budds Creek and Ironman, I’m not sure if it will be the combine or the actual Saturday race, but we’ll see.

You’re new to the KTM Canada team this year, right? So, do you have a one-year contract with them? Can you talk about that a little bit?

Yeah, I’m new to the KTM team in December this year. Or last year, I guess. But yeah, I’ve got a one-year [deal] with the option of two. If I want to do Canada again next year. But I want to race down here, if I can get something down here, I’d definitely like to do it and I’d like to get a shot down here. I think I can do good.

Supercross-wise, do you have supercross training or experience?

I’ve done a little bit, I’ve done probably like a month, a month and a bit. But I mean, I really like it. I never really had like, proper suspension to do it, but I do really like it. I think I would have fun on it. So, I definitely want to get doing it. I think I was going to go train with Daniel Blair [team manager for the KTM Orange Brigade amateur program] a little bit at the end of the year in September or something, ride a bit of supercross, so it will be fun.

Where do you live now? And where do you train?

My house is in Manitoba, and I was training at GPF [Georgia Practice Facility] during the winter and then I got hurt—I broke the bottom of my tib/fib and then pretty much just rehabbing and getting ready for the season. Got back a couple weeks before this season and then, yeah, just trying to build right now and you know, keep getting better, keep getting stronger for 30-minute motos in the heat and stuff. So, yeah.

And you’re still fairly young, right? How old are you?

I’m 17.

When’s your birthday?

September.

Anything else you’d like to add about the day?

No, it was awesome. I loved it.