Your AMA Supercross season you did about half of the rounds, I was in Tampa, and you were really fast. Did you impress yourself, or were you expecting to be that good, because in World Supercross obviously you were really fast last year.

Again, I know what we are up against with limited testing—we are at a disadvantage. But all I can do is show up on the weekend and do the best that I can do and wherever that puts us is where it puts us. Again, to be walking out of round one on the box was the goal, how the day was going it was going to be tough because I had a hard time finding a flow. But on a track that I didn’t feel the most comfortable on, we were able to pull out a rabbit and land on the box, so we’ll take it.

So, is supercross only your future or do you think you will do full time in America again—is that the goal?

I don’t know, it's a little hard to say at this point—my future is a little unknown. All I am focused on right now is getting undressed and going to have a shower and worry about food. [Laughs] The future is unknown for a reason, and for me I know what I want to do, and I want to race, and I want to be competitive. So, where that ends up being is where I end up.

I always thought you would be good at GPs [FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)] because you were always fast and fit at the end of the races. Was that ever a goal of yours?

Honestly, no. I just don’t have any interest right now. That could always change but for now it's not in my future.

Max Anstie | 2nd overall in SX2 Class

Max, that was a great performance but it was so close to that GP win.

Max Anstie: Of course. It's always fun riding at home, it's busy, we’ve got a lot going on. I am happy to come out of here as solid and as close as we were, take it and move forward into these next few rounds. My goal is the championship and that’s what I am gunning for. I just want to be solid and consistent, maximize the points, don’t do anything silly. For a home GP there’s a lot on the line. It's busy and easy to throw things away, so I am happy to come out of here. Round one was solid, and we can move forward.

You had that moment you went for the pass after the restart. It didn’t quite work, but that was the moment to win the GP and it turned out that was the moment you didn’t.

Yeah exactly, it was slick, I just slid out. I slid going into the turn, it is what it is, gotta go for it. But at the end of the day, you make the most of it.