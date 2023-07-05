Two-time MX2 Motocross World Champion Tom Vialle is starting to find his footing here in the states. The transition from MXGP’s to the AMA Pro Motocross Championship is not always as seamless as people assume it should be. Different rules as to what can be changed on the bike make for two completely different bikes, even for a rider like Tom who rode for factory KTM both in Europe and the U.S. The tracks are also prepped completely differently and as any MXGP rider that comes over here will tell you, the riders here get way less track time before it's time to race because of the one-day format. Maybe that is why Tom always seems to do better in the second motos.

In fact, with the exception of Thunder Valley, where a first moto crash sidelined him for the rest of the day, Tom has finished on the podium in all other second motos. Unfortunately for him, poor first moto finishes have kept him off the overall podium. Moving forward, the French rider is ready to turn his luck around. Our Kellen Brauer caught up with him after RedBud to talk about his day and how he is looking forward to future rounds, especially Southwick.

Racer X: All right, Tom Vialle, 9-2 on the day, I feel like the result doesn’t show the speed that you had today but second moto a lot better, right?

Tom Vialle: Right, I had a crash the first moto, I had a collision with another rider. I was feeling good and then that crash make me, I was six-seven, I think I came back to fifth or sixth and then I had another crash with a lapper on the start, so I ended up ninth the first moto. The speed was good, I was happy with the speed but too many mistakes. Second moto was way better, I was in the rhythm, I was third and then passed Haiden [Deegan] two laps to go, I think. So, it was nice I had a great feeling with the bike, I feel like I am getting into the rhythm. And I think for the next few races I will be there to fight for the win or podium for sure.

Take me through that crash with Ryder [DiFrancesco] in the first moto, it just looked like two lines coming together?

I mean normally when you go inside, you go outside after. I didn’t expect him to go inside, inside. Because since the morning normally when you go inside and then outside, it's a double line. So I didn’t really expect him, I didn’t jump much but he even almost over jumped it and we barely touched, it was not a big impact. We barely touched on the landing and then we both crashed. We were third and fourth so when you fall the first few laps of the first moto, for sure we lost a lot of positions and also physically it's tough. It was not the way I wanted to start the first moto but yeah, it's like this.