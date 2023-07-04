One of the fans asked if each one of you riders, do you have a pre-race ritual or any sort of superstition? Silly as it sounds, I remember a rider back in my era, if he won a certain race he would wash but wear the same underwear the next race, and do it over and over until he lost. Do you have any sort of rituals or superstitions that you have with your races?

No, I don’t have anything. Just my wife the other day she told me I always put my right glove first. I didn’t even know. Just been doing this for so many years, you don’t even realize that.

This year’s tracks, Dylan, what is your thought on this year’s tracks? Do you feel like they’re rougher than previous years or do you think they’re smoother? Just the overall preparation of the tracks.

I think it was good. It pretty similar to the previous years. RedBud is one of the favorite tracks of everyone. It was very good. The new section, I can’t say I was liking more than the old one. It was just different. I feel like the LaRocco’s Leap was easier. I over-jumped many times bad, so for us in 450 it was easier. Just to answer your previous question, the start, I think the people need to watch the second moto in 250 and see how dangerous it is. This start, if they changed it there was a reason. It was too dangerous. I think Hunter is not really happy about it today.

Dylan, did you feel like you had some struggles getting through lapped riders? I know one time you had to check up on LaRocco’s Leap. I saw that. It just seemed like you lost a couple of seconds when that happened. Overall, you were able to make your way through them or were you having issues, too?

For sure, that lap when I couldn’t jump the Larocco’s Leap, it cost me a few seconds. So that was a bummer, but that’s racing. That’s part of the race. Sometimes some guys do respect the blue flags, some a little bit less. I know it’s never an easy situation for everyone. It wasn’t that bad today for me, unless that time on Larocco’s Leap for sure I was pretty mad.

You caught Jett for a little bit there. Were you able to find out anything in his riding style that you can exploit in future rounds?

No, honestly. He was just doing everything right. No mistakes. I think that’s why I never really got close enough to put in the attack, because just no mistakes. He’s been so much in control since the beginning of the season, that he’s just more in control. But us, we have to push to get close to him. I think for now it makes the difference for him. For sure the day I can be closer to him and pressure him, maybe do a mistake I hope. We’ll see that in the next few rounds.

You’ve kept your perfect streak of top fives alive, but this is your third podium. I think it’s podium, podium, then just outside, podium. Did anything change for the two races that you didn’t podium that was different today?

Yeah, just the feeling with the track, the feeling with the bike. There were just races where I was struggling a little more. Just some race situations I put myself in, some mistakes from me. So it’s just that. Today two good starts for sure helped a lot. When you’re out front, you minimize your risk of crashing in the start or crashing in the first few laps. So it helps a lot, for sure.