Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Jonathan Girroir
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Liam Draper
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Angus Riordan
MXGP of
Sumbawa (Indonesia)
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Jago Geerts
WSX
British GP
Motocross
RedBud
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Chase Sexton
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Lombok
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Sat Jul 8
Sat Jul 15
Sun Jul 16
Wake-Up Call

July 3, 2023 8:30am
by:

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Round 5 (of 11) — RedBud National  — RedBud MX in Buchanan, Michigan

Motocross

RedBud - 250

July 1, 2023
RedBud MX
Buchanan, MI United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 2 - 3 Yamaha YZ250F
2 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 7 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
3 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 4 - 4 Yamaha YZ250F
4 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 9 - 2 KTM 250 SX-F
5 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 3 - 7 Husqvarna FC 250 RE
6 Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 6 - 6 KTM 250 SX-F
7 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 8 - 5 Kawasaki KX250F
8 Seth Hammaker
Seth Hammaker 		Bainbridge, PA United States 5 - 10 Kawasaki KX250F
9 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 1 - DNF Honda CRF250R
10 Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 10 - 9 Yamaha YZ250F
Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) earned his maiden overall Pro Motocross win.
Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) earned his maiden overall Pro Motocross win. Align Media
The 250 Class overall podium: Haiden Deegan, Levi Kitchen, and Justin Cooper.
The 250 Class overall podium: Haiden Deegan, Levi Kitchen, and Justin Cooper. Align Media
Motocross

RedBud - 450

July 1, 2023
RedBud MX
Buchanan, MI United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 1 - 1 Honda CRF450R
2 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 3 - 2 Yamaha YZ450F
3 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 2 - 3 Honda CRF450R
4 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 4 - 4 KTM 450 SX-F
5 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 5 - 7 Kawasaki KX450
6 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 9 - 5 Yamaha YZ250F
7 Fredrik Noren Fredrik Noren Lidköping, Sweden Sweden 7 - 8 Suzuki RM-Z450
8 Phil Nicoletti Phil Nicoletti Cochecton, NY United States 10 - 9 Yamaha YZ450F
9 Jose Butron Jose Butron Spain Spain 11 - 10 GasGas MC 450F
10 Adam Cianciarulo Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States 31 - 6 Kawasaki KX450SR
Jett Lawrence (Honda)
Jett Lawrence (Honda) Align Media
The 450 Class overall podium: Jett Lawrence, Dylan Ferrandis, and Chase Sexton.
The 450 Class overall podium: Jett Lawrence, Dylan Ferrandis, and Chase Sexton. Align Media

Championship Standings 

Motocross

250 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 200
2Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 189
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 167
4Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 158
5Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 154
6Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 152
7Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 137
8Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 134
9Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 106
10Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 92
Motocross

450 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 250
2Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 193
3Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 174
4Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States 149
5Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 147
6Fredrik Noren Lidköping, Sweden Sweden 108
7Ty Masterpool Paradise, TX United States 107
8Lorenzo Locurcio Venezuela Venezuela 98
9Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 91
10Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 86
Full Standings

MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine

Event 1 (of 2) — RedBud MX in Buchanan, Michigan

Note: There are no championship in this program.

Casey Cochran (Husqvarna)
Casey Cochran (Husqvarna) Mitch Kendra
The MX Sports Scouting Moto Combine overall podium: Casey Cochran (center, Husqvarna), Ryder McNabb (left, KTM), and Preston Boespflug (right, KTM).
The MX Sports Scouting Moto Combine overall podium: Casey Cochran (center, Husqvarna), Ryder McNabb (left, KTM), and Preston Boespflug (right, KTM). Mitch Kendra

SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) Standings

Through Round 22 (of 31)

SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 424 25
2Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 357 22
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 353 20
4Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 310 18
5Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 258 17
6Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 253 16
7Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 234 15
8Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 233 14
9Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 223 13
10Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 181 12
SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 458 25
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 451 22
3Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 410 20
4Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States 359 18
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 340 17
6Eli Tomac
Cortez, CO United States 339 16
7Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 272 15
8Justin Barcia
Monroe, NY United States 267 14
9Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 250 13
10Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 249 12
Full Standings

FIM Motocross world Championship (MXGP)

Round 11 (of 19) — MXGP of Lombok (Indonesia)

MXGP

MXGP of Lombok (Indonesia) - MX2

July 2, 2023
Lombok
Lombok, Indonesia Indonesia
Rider Motos Bike
1 Jago Geerts Jago Geerts Belgium 1 - 1 Yamaha
2 Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy 2 - 3 KTM
3 Simon Laengenfelder Simon Laengenfelder Germany 5 - 2 GasGas
4 Roan Van De Moosdijk Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands 3 - 6 Husqvarna
5 Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 6 - 4 KTM
6 Kay De Wolf Kay De Wolf Netherlands 4 - 8 Husqvarna
7 Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 7 - 5 Husqvarna
8 Jan Pancar Jan Pancar Slovenia 10 - 7 KTM
9 Thibault Benistant Thibault Benistant France 8 - 9 Yamaha
10 Kevin Horgmo Kevin Horgmo Norway 9 - 10 Kawasaki
Jago Geerts (Yamaha)
Jago Geerts (Yamaha) MXGP
MXGP

MXGP of Lombok (Indonesia) - MXGP

July 2, 2023
Lombok
Lombok, Indonesia Indonesia
Rider Motos Bike
1 Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 2 - 1 Kawasaki
2 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Spain 1 - 2 GasGas
3 Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands 3 - 3 Yamaha
4 Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 4 - 4 Yamaha
5 Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain 5 - 5 Honda
6 Valentin Guillod Valentin Guillod Switzerland 6 - 6 Honda
7 Calvin Vlaanderen Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 7 - 7 Yamaha
8 Alberto Forato Alberto Forato Italy 8 - 8 KTM
9 Benoit Paturel Benoit Paturel France 9 - 10 Yamaha
10 Mitchell Evans Mitchell Evans Australia 12 - 9 Kawasaki
Romain Febvre (Kawasaki)
Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) MXGP

Championship Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Projected Points
1Andrea Adamo Italy 488
2Thibault Benistant France 462
3Kay De Wolf Netherlands 452
4Jago Geerts Belgium 441
6Liam Everts Belgium 420
5Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands 417
7Lucas Coenen Belgium 346
8Simon Laengenfelder Germany 341
9Kevin Horgmo Norway 291
10Jan Pancar Slovenia 242
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2023

PositionRider Projected Points
1Jorge Prado Spain 562
2Romain Febvre France 459
4Ruben Fernandez Spain 415
3Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 414
5Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands 390
6Jeffrey Herlings
Netherlands 386
7Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 357
8Alberto Forato Italy 285
9Valentin Guillod Switzerland 265
11Mattia Guadagnini Italy 203
FIM World Supercross Championship

Round 1 (of 6) — British GP — Birmingham

SX2

Shane McElrath
Shane McElrath WSX
SX2 overall podium.
SX2 overall podium. WSX

WSX

Ken Roczen
Ken Roczen Mitch Kendra
WSX overall podium.
WSX overall podium. WSX

Championship Standings

SX2

WSX

Other Championship Standings

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Through round 9 (of 12)

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 178
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 178
3Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 174
4Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 153
5Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States 130
6Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States 124
7Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States 113
8Josh Strang Inverell, Australia Australia 109
9Ruy Barbosa Chile Chile 104
10Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States 98
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 194
2Ruy Barbosa Chile Chile 191
3Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States 177
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 176
5Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States 145
6Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 139
7Mason Semmens Australia Australia 131
8Evan Smith Jefferson, GA United States 123
9Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States 107
10Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL United States 97
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Toby Cleveland Erin, NY United States 217
2Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States 186
3Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States 181
4Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 170
5Van Gosselin Pownal, VT United States 142
6Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States 141
7Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States 138
8Jayce A Knopp Mineral Wells, WV United States 87
9Joe Schriver Turentum, PA United States 60
10Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States 58
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 255
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 213
3Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States 196
4Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States 160
5Kayla Oneill Greenwood Lake, NY United States 138
6Elizabeth Perez Bloomington, IN United States 124
7Kaitlyn Lindsey Beaver Dam, KY United States 108
8Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 75
9Sheryl B Hunter Jericho, VT United States 60
10Megan Barnes Okeechobee, FL United States 36
Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series

Through Round 4

Championship Standings

2023 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Chase Sexton (Honda)Monster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
Jett Lawrence (Honda)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Region
Hunter Lawrence (Honda)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Region
Casey Cochran (Husqvarna)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX Futures
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
View ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
View ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm125/150cc
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX1
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX2
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX3
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
Kyle Peters (Honda)AMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
Michael Hicks (Honda)General Tire Arenacross Outlaws250 Pro
Michael Hicks (Honda)General Tire Arenacross Outlaws450 Pro
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Kevin Benavides (KTM)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
Johnny Girroir (KTM)U.S. Sprint EnduroPro
Angus Riordan (KTM)U.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TBDWORCSPro 450 MC
TBDWORCSPro 250 MC
Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)FIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins
