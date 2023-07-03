At the fifth round, back at RedBud MX where he raced as the combine amateur event last year, Deegan claimed 2-3 moto finishes en route to the overall win, his maiden professional win, and his fourth overall podium of the season.

Championship leader Hunter Lawrence had a crash in the first turn of moto two and his day was done early, earning only 25 points. That allowed Deegan to close up his gap to Hunter to only 11 points now. Suddenly, Deegan has gone from soon-to-be star of the sport to fully arriving. Oh, and he did so at the race on the Fourth of July weekend, becoming the first American to win an overall so far this year in either class, which of course the patriots at the Michigan facility loved. Each weekend he is accomplishing more and changing the goalposts on his season expectations. Check out what Deegan had to say in the post-race press conference.

Haiden, winning your first race. We have a fan question. What was going through your mind on the last lap of that race knowing that you had the overall if you stayed up on two wheels?

Haiden Deegan: Yeah, definitely sweet to get my first overall at RedBud. Man, it needed to happen. We needed to put an American back on top and we were able to do that at RedBud in front of the fans. Actually, three Americans. Levi and Justin. Podium sweep with the Star guys, so that’s sick. Last lap I was just thinking that I have to hit the [LaRocco’s] Leap and do a fist pump for the crowd, so I did it.

How soon did you know that the series point leader [Hunter Lawrence] was heading to the mobile medical unit? Did you know Hunter went down in the first corner and that he was completely out of the moto?

No. I feel like that would be like a team thing, they wouldn’t want to tell you that during the race because it might go through your head or something. But I did the whole race, and I knew from the tabletop I could see who was behind me and there wasn’t a Husky or a Honda, and those were the guys that were on the podium the first moto. So I was like, dang, this is my overall to win. I just got to fight through it. So, we did that and then they told me after. It’s a brutal sport. You’ve got to be consistent, and you’ve got to have that dog in you.