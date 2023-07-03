Behind them Coldenhoff managed to pass his teammate Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Jeremy Seewer on lap 4 before capitalising on Fernandez’s fall and kept the 3rd place until the end. Fernandez battled with Seewer for 4th over few laps in a remake the RAM Qualifying Race. Each rider giving everything to get in front, made mistakes and got wheel to wheel but in the end Seewer got the last word on lap 10 and finish the race in 4th while Fernandez finished 5th.

Following his FOX Holeshot, Guillod got to 8th on the turn of lap 1 but showed class and speed moving up the ranks with his pass on Team Gebben Van Venroy Yamaha Racing’s Calvin Vlaanderen on lap 2 for 7th. Quickly after, the Swiss managed to overtake the great performer De Baets Yamaha MX-Team’s Benoit Paturel for 6th on lap 3. Guillod kept 6th until the end. Paturel had to concede some positions but still got a good 9th place. Vlaanderen settled for 7th.

SM Action Racing Team Yuasa Battery MXGP’s Alberto Forato seemingly not at 100% still managed to get into the top 10 and even fought until the end to pass Paturel on lap 16 for 8th. This was a great race for JWR Honda Racing’s Alvin Östlund who consistently rode around the 10th place and found the way to pass Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP’s Mitch Evans on lap 12 to finish 10th in the end. Evans made a mistake early and struggled to regroup moving down from 9th to finish 12th.

MRT Racing Team Beta’s Ben Watson had to retire on the first lap with an issue but took part in the second race to finish 12th.

In race 2 it was Coldenhoff who got the FOX Holeshot while Prado took the lead. Febvre found himself 3rd but was determined to pass Fernandez for 2nd after several corners. Febvre kept charging and even went off track while doing so but kept going which speaks volume about his determination. After few laps Febvre eventually got the inside of Prado to briefly take the lead but Prado responded straight back with a great line to take the lead back. The fight was intense as Prado tried to second guessed every move from Febvre. Riders were riding at the limit and Febvre eventually made the pass stick to take the lead and edge away. Prado never caught him up again and Febvre flew to victory to win the Grand Prix with a 2-1.

With back-to-back wins in Indonesia Febvre showed that we can count on him to fight until the end of the season. Prado got closer to Febvre near the end of the race but knew it was not enough and cruised until the checkered flag to finish 2nd, getting him two 2nd places in both Indonesian round.

Fernandez and Seewer went wheel to wheel for a third act that was as intense as the first ones. The battle was tough and physical as both riders gave everything to fight for 4th. In the end Seewer got the last word again for the day and moved up to 4th on lap 13. Seewer knew that he had to pass Coldenhoff for 3rd to get on the podium and edged closer to his teammate. Racing got tensed until the very last corners for Coldenhoff. He showed great speed as he went 3rd on lap 4 passing Fernandez but the last couple of laps where very intense as Seewer looked like having the momentum to pass Coldenhoff when he lost the control of his front wheel, loosing precious seconds. Coldenhoff then kept his composure as he has done throughout the whole weekend to get an excellent 3-3 and get on another podium. Seewer settled for 4th going 4-4 for 4th overall. Fernandez went 5-5 in the end for 5th overall.