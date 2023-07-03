Scary scene off the start of the second 250 moto of the FMF RedBud National, as series points leader Hunter Lawrence and several others went flying in a tough first-turn crash. Hunter made no attempts to get back on his bike or finish the moto, which made it look like a worst-case-scenario for the Honda HRC rider.

Luckily, it appears he escaped without major injury. We ran into Hunter Sunday morning and he said the impact was so hard that his arm went numb, and he saw blood all over his glove, so he feared he had possibly stuck his hand into a sprocket or wheel. Also, he had re-tweaked the ribs that had been hurting him since before the Pro Motocross season, so he couldn't breathe. This all led to fears of a major injury, but he was eventually able to get his breath back and get up.

Then, as feeling returned to his arm, he was able to survey the damage. He cut up some fingers, which led to the blood, but it was far better than if he had stuck his hand into a sprocket. He should be okay for Southwick this upcoming weekend.