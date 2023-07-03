Levi Kitchen and Tom Vialle were amazing in the second moto, taking first and second, respectively. Neither one of them were nearly this good in their first motos though, with Kitchen taking seventh and Vialle taking ninth. This is a trend that’s been largely true for both of them all season. What’s happening between the motos with these two that’s resulting in such improved results in the second motos?

Kitchen was a bit of Jekyll and Hyde but I think Vialle was a different story. He was charging forward and would have likely been on the podium that moto had he not tangled with Ryder D. He had a breakthrough ride in the second moto at High Point and has been riding the confidence wave ever since. Had he stayed up early in the first moto at RedBud, he would have been in potential for the overall win. I could see him winning a moto soon, especially with Hunter on the mend.

Well, Haiden Deegan didn’t win a moto at RedBud, but he left with something even more important—his first career overall win with 2-3 finishes. What’d you think of the poise he showed in the second moto?

He has impressed me every step of the way. I was blown away at Houston with his ability to push the edge without overstepping the limit. I was shocked all SX season at his consistency. I have been floored at his fitness level this summer. I’m running out of compliments for Deegan but man, he deserves all of them. He looks the part, does the hard work, and is on his way to super stardom.

The 250 championship is much tighter than it was before the weekend—Lawrence now leads Deegan by just 11 points. Does this change the approach and/or mindset of either rider moving forward?

I don’t think it changes the approach but it does change their mid-week thought process. For Deegan, the points were getting away from him and he also knows Hunter has been great. It seemed like a very big ask to overtake Hunter. With one crash, though, that dynamic changes. Hunter won’t be 100% at Southwick, although he should still be very capable. Haiden and his team will know that and gain confidence from it. They will up the aggression at any opportunity and now make a full assault on this title. They went from needing a miracle to very much in this thing, facing a wounded rival, too. The mental battle changed immensely with one first turn crash.

Take us through the carnage of the start of the second 250 moto. What was the catalyst for that pileup, and is there something Lawrence could have done to avoid it?

I didn’t have a great look at it but this corner is notorious for this type of crash. The first bend to the left often sees riders tangle handlebars, leaving them unable to turn. The inability to turn forces them straight and into the riders to their outside, causing more chaos. That drama unfolds as more and more riders are collected, momentum all flowing to their right. I’ve seen that same type of crash at Red Bud for decades. It’s also why Sexton and Jett lined up to the very inside in the second moto. Staying to the inside allows riders to control their own destiny. Those on the outside are subject to any issues that mount to their left. It’s a scary proposition while leaned back and wide open.