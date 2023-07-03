Former pro Jason Thomas handled podium interviews and trackside reporting for the Peacock broadcast of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship over the weekend at RedBud. That access gives him a unique perspective on the racing, and so we fired off some questions to JT to get his thoughts.
RedBud is crazy. The track is always great, it’s Fourth of July weekend, and the fans are next level, to say the least. The atmosphere is absolutely electric. Does this translate to riders maybe having an extra shot of energy or motivation, or is it just business as usual once the gate drops?
For the riders, it’s fun leading up to the actual race because of the custom gear, helmets, and bike graphics. The atmosphere raises the excitement level, too. But, to your point, once the gate drops, it’s a race like any other for most. Adrenaline takes over and riders go through the gameplan they practice several times each week.
The exception would be a home favorite like Chase Sexton. He was likely getting cheered the entire way around Red Bud’s famous layout. He would hear that and get a boost, because those fans have been watching him win races in the Midwest for a decade.
Bonus: How hard is it to try to do those podium interviews for TV when the fans are going crazy like they were?
It is great! The fans near the podium add so much to the experience. The contrast from a race like Pala to Red Bud is hard to convey fairly. Red Bud is a motorcycle race that has a bit of music fest atmosphere infused within it. There’s no race like it on the calendar. There are other events that are great in their own way but Red Bud is simply unique.
Chase Sexton was back and he went 2-3 for third overall. He missed three races, which isn’t a huge number, but it’s not nothing. How much of a role do you think that off-time played in Sexton’s performance at RedBud? Was he better, worse, or about what you expected?
He was rusty and that’s to be expected somewhat. I was optimistic that he would come in without missing a beat but that was probably foolish in hindsight. He took a couple of weeks off from riding and training while the other riders have been working to improve both their form and bike settings. He mentioned that he struggled with intensity which is one of the hardest aspects to maintain away from the racetrack. Racing pushes everyone to their absolute limit and that limit continues to push higher as riders get more comfortable at each round. The Dylan Ferrandis that Sexton raced at Pala was nowhere near the Ferrandis he was chasing on Saturday. That’s just the normal progression from racing. Had Sexton waited longer to return, it would only get harder to match that level. The upside is that Sexton will now improve quickly. I would expect to see a sharper Sexton this coming Saturday at the next few races.
Jason Anderson was also back and went 5-7 for fifth overall. Is this about where you thought he’d be?
I thought he might have more top end potential but he didn’t get very good starts, either. Had he gotten a top 3 start in either moto, I expected him to go full send mode for a few laps to show his speed and see where he fit in. With him starting behind most of the factory elite both motos, he was relegated to the chase and inevitable fitness deficiency showed late in the motos. He has only been riding for two weeks and also said that he had been burying himself, effort wise, to prepare. So he’s not only coming in behind the proverbial eight ball but he’s also worn out from trying to close the gap. It’s an unenviable position because to get into shape, he needs to overload the workload but that will also leave him flat (tired) on race day. This week, he will be best served by putting in two hard days on Monday and Tuesday, but he should really try to back it down by Wednesday to let his body recover. Training is necessary but hard work mid-season, without recovery, does more harm than good.
Dylan Ferrandis has had a hard time getting comfortable with his bike this year, but he looked pretty good at RedBud, going 3-2 for second overall. He ate into Jett Lawrence’s lead in moto one and withstood a charge from Sexton at the end of the second. Was there something about the track that suited him?
He’s very good at Red Bud. Remember, he was setting the fastest laptimes at MXoN but crashes hid that headline. I don’t know why but he does trend better at this particular track. He would also know this fact and use that confidence accordingly.
If you’re Justin Cooper, are you leaving RedBud happy with a solid 4-4 for third overall after crashing hard and not racing at High Point, or are you bummed you didn’t maximize your points-scoring potential on a day that championship leader, Hunter Lawrence, DNF’d the second moto?
I don’t think he was overjoyed with a 4-4 but I also believe he was unsure how his body would react. He needed to have a solid day just to keep this championship alive. He couldn’t have expected that Hunter Lawrence crash but had he skipped Red Bud assuming this title was done, he would be devastated watching Hunter miss the second moto. These championships have a mind of their own. Staying in the hunt is the most important part. Ask Chase Sexton about his 2023 SX title for context.
Levi Kitchen and Tom Vialle were amazing in the second moto, taking first and second, respectively. Neither one of them were nearly this good in their first motos though, with Kitchen taking seventh and Vialle taking ninth. This is a trend that’s been largely true for both of them all season. What’s happening between the motos with these two that’s resulting in such improved results in the second motos?
Kitchen was a bit of Jekyll and Hyde but I think Vialle was a different story. He was charging forward and would have likely been on the podium that moto had he not tangled with Ryder D. He had a breakthrough ride in the second moto at High Point and has been riding the confidence wave ever since. Had he stayed up early in the first moto at RedBud, he would have been in potential for the overall win. I could see him winning a moto soon, especially with Hunter on the mend.
Well, Haiden Deegan didn’t win a moto at RedBud, but he left with something even more important—his first career overall win with 2-3 finishes. What’d you think of the poise he showed in the second moto?
He has impressed me every step of the way. I was blown away at Houston with his ability to push the edge without overstepping the limit. I was shocked all SX season at his consistency. I have been floored at his fitness level this summer. I’m running out of compliments for Deegan but man, he deserves all of them. He looks the part, does the hard work, and is on his way to super stardom.
The 250 championship is much tighter than it was before the weekend—Lawrence now leads Deegan by just 11 points. Does this change the approach and/or mindset of either rider moving forward?
I don’t think it changes the approach but it does change their mid-week thought process. For Deegan, the points were getting away from him and he also knows Hunter has been great. It seemed like a very big ask to overtake Hunter. With one crash, though, that dynamic changes. Hunter won’t be 100% at Southwick, although he should still be very capable. Haiden and his team will know that and gain confidence from it. They will up the aggression at any opportunity and now make a full assault on this title. They went from needing a miracle to very much in this thing, facing a wounded rival, too. The mental battle changed immensely with one first turn crash.
Take us through the carnage of the start of the second 250 moto. What was the catalyst for that pileup, and is there something Lawrence could have done to avoid it?
I didn’t have a great look at it but this corner is notorious for this type of crash. The first bend to the left often sees riders tangle handlebars, leaving them unable to turn. The inability to turn forces them straight and into the riders to their outside, causing more chaos. That drama unfolds as more and more riders are collected, momentum all flowing to their right. I’ve seen that same type of crash at Red Bud for decades. It’s also why Sexton and Jett lined up to the very inside in the second moto. Staying to the inside allows riders to control their own destiny. Those on the outside are subject to any issues that mount to their left. It’s a scary proposition while leaned back and wide open.