"I would have definitely liked to have battled for this championship, but I also felt like I needed some time off," Chase Sexton told us on Friday before RedBud. "After a crashed at Pala [round one] I thought, "I might be out for the rest of the year." Not because I had to be, but because I just felt super flat and wasn't having any fun riding after supercross. That's not where you want to be mentally. But after I watched one race from the couch, I was like, "Okay, we've got to come back.

"I took some time off for my head. I got some blood work done and all that stuff is taken care of now. I think supercross is was taxing, mentally, and those crashes really added up. The end of the season was, obviously, great, but middle of the season was super taxing on me, and it paid forward into the outdoor series. I guess in a way you could call this the supercross hangover. I guess I ended up crashing my way into it!"

It hasn’t exactly been a summer to remember for Chase Sexton. After winning the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, Sexton was coming into AMA Pro Motocross with a full head of steam and ready to contend for his second major championship of the year. Unfortunately, he never quite felt ready. Sexton still rode okay at round one, chasing close behind Jett Lawrence at the first race. Then Sexton had a big crash and took a shot to the head during the week before Hangtown. Just like that, he was riding the couch instead of his race bike at the next three rounds.

Fortunately that seems to be behind him now, as the Honda HRC rider was back in action at RedBud, his home race. He did pretty well too, going 2-3 for third overall. Afterward he spoke to members of the media and the post race press conference.

Chase, first race in a while, come back, get on the podium. To do 2-3 as you did, I’m sure you’re a little disappointed. You would have liked to have gotten a little better start. Of course you’d like to do a little better, but overall, your fitness, your feeling on the bike, how do you feel?

Sexton: It’s definitely good to be back. This race is super special for me, just being only two hours from this place. The fans were yelling the whole track, no matter what position I was in. That was awesome. Obviously it wasn’t the result that I wanted today. I didn’t get great starts and then ended up falling over in the second moto, which is on me. Just got to be better than what I was today. I knew coming in that I’ve got to build back to where I was in supercross and try and get back to that point. That’s the reason I came back, and hopefully we can get there by the end of the year.