Levi, it’s the best finish of the season and your second podium in the last three rounds. You ended the supercross season with three podiums in the last four. Does it feel like you’re reclaiming the momentum that you had at the end of the indoor season?

Kitchen: Yeah. I don’t really compare the two too much. They’re pretty different for me. I just got to work on the starts a little bit more and I think I should be up here more. I’m looking forward to the rest of them. The tracks we’re going to soon, I really enjoy. So, I definitely think I’ll do my best to keep the momentum going and be up here every weekend.

Justin, you missed one round but this was still your third straight podium. You made up some ground on RJ [Hampshire] today. Does it feel like you’re closing the competitive gap on the points leaders?

Cooper: Losing 50 points last weekend, no! [laughs] I’m quite a bit out of it, but the goal for me is to just do the best I can, and that’s winning. We’re going to have to start clicking off moto wins. I think we can be there, just had a tough few weeks and just trying to build myself back from that.

Levi, you’ve mentioned the last two years pretty much if you can get a start, you can run up front. You’ve kind of shown that. Obviously you’ve mentioned the starts are a little inconsistent. Do the grates have anything to play with that? Is there anything you can point out that you specifically need to work on with the starts? Is it your approach with blocks or anything like that? Just talk a little bit about that and maybe how the metal grates have impacted your starts. Is that part of it as well?

Kitchen: Yeah, I’ve never been the greatest starter, but supercross they were coming around pretty good. The hardest thing now with the grates is it’s really all come down to reaction time now, because if somebody gets an elbow on you you’re kind of screwed. Where before it was more technique with the dirt and how the dirt would change. So really my starts aren’t bad, just today I got pinched off right off the gate, so you can’t really do anything. But definitely starting up in the top five, even top ten, I don't know what I was the first one, but it helps so much, just that track position. You can’t give it away.