Video highlights from the fifth round (of 11) of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The RedBud National was also the 22nd round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Haiden Deegan (2-3 on Yamaha) claimed the overall win, his maiden professional win, over Levi Kitchen (7-1 for second overall on Yamaha) and Justin Cooper (4-4 for third overall on Yamaha).

In the premier class, Jett Lawrence (1-1 on Honda) claimed the 450 Class overall win over Dylan Ferrandis (3-2 for second overall on Yamaha) and Chase Sexton (2-3 for third overall on Honda).

RedBud National

250 Class Highlights