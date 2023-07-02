Watch: RedBud National Moto Highlights & Results
July 2, 2023 10:00am | by: Mitch Kendra
Videos courtesy of Pro Motocross and NBC Motorsports
Video highlights from the fifth round (of 11) of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The RedBud National was also the 22nd round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
Haiden Deegan (2-3 on Yamaha) claimed the overall win, his maiden professional win, over Levi Kitchen (7-1 for second overall on Yamaha) and Justin Cooper (4-4 for third overall on Yamaha).
In the premier class, Jett Lawrence (1-1 on Honda) claimed the 450 Class overall win over Dylan Ferrandis (3-2 for second overall on Yamaha) and Chase Sexton (2-3 for third overall on Honda).
Check out the post-race videos for the RedBud National.
RedBud National
250 Class Highlights
450 Class Highlights
Extended Highlights
SMX Insider Post-Race - RedBud National
Overall Results
Motocross
RedBud - 250July 1, 2023
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|2 - 3
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|7 - 1
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|4 - 4
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|9 - 2
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|3 - 7
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
Motocross
RedBud - 450July 1, 2023
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|1 - 1
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|3 - 2
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|2 - 3
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|4 - 4
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|5 - 7
|Kawasaki KX450
Championship Standings
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|200
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|189
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|167
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|158
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|154
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|250
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|193
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|174
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|149
|5
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|147