Watch: RedBud National Moto Highlights & Results

July 2, 2023 10:00am | by:
Watch: RedBud National Moto Highlights & Results

Videos courtesy of Pro Motocross and NBC Motorsports

Video highlights from the fifth round (of 11) of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The RedBud National was also the 22nd round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX). 

Haiden Deegan (2-3 on Yamaha) claimed the overall win, his maiden professional win, over Levi Kitchen (7-1 for second overall on Yamaha) and Justin Cooper (4-4 for third overall on Yamaha).

In the premier class, Jett Lawrence (1-1 on Honda) claimed the 450 Class overall win over Dylan Ferrandis (3-2 for second overall on Yamaha) and Chase Sexton (2-3 for third overall on Honda).

Check out the post-race videos for the RedBud National.

RedBud National

250 Class Highlights 

450 Class Highlights 

Extended Highlights

SMX Insider Post-Race - RedBud National

Overall Results

Motocross

RedBud - 250

July 1, 2023
RedBud MX
Buchanan, MI United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 2 - 3 Yamaha YZ250F
2 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 7 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
3 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 4 - 4 Yamaha YZ250F
4 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 9 - 2 KTM 250 SX-F
5 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 3 - 7 Husqvarna FC 250 RE
Full Results
Motocross

RedBud - 450

July 1, 2023
RedBud MX
Buchanan, MI United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 1 - 1 Honda CRF450R
2 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 3 - 2 Yamaha YZ450F
3 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 2 - 3 Honda CRF450R
4 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 4 - 4 KTM 450 SX-F
5 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 5 - 7 Kawasaki KX450
Full Results

Championship Standings

Motocross

250 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 200
2Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 189
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 167
4Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 158
5Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 154
Full Standings
Motocross

450 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 250
2Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 193
3Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 174
4Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States 149
5Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 147
Full Standings
