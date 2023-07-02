Hosts Jason Weigandt, Kellen Brauer, and Mitch Kendra recap about the action from both classes at the round five RedBud National. Hear from Haiden Deegan, Tom Vialle, Levi Kitchen, Justin Cooper, and Max Vohland in the 250 Class and then Jett Lawrence, Dylan Ferrandis, Chase Sexton, Jason Anderson, Garrett Marchbanks, Phil Nicoletti, Ty Masterpool, and Lars Van Berkel in the 450 Class. Tom Journet provides us with some awesome racing clips as we recap all the action from the RedBuuuuuuuuuud Naitonal.

Hosts: Jason Weigandt, Kellen Brauer, and Mitch Kendra

Film/Edit: Tom Journet

