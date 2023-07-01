Results Archive
GNCC
Snowshoe
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Liam Draper
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
MXGP of
Sumbawa (Indonesia)
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
WSX
British GP
Motocross
RedBud
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Lombok
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jul 8
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 15
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 16
Weege Show: RedBud and A Most Unexpected Year

July 1, 2023 11:20pm | by:

Jason Weigandt walks and talks to wrap up the 2023 50th Anniversary Edition of the FMF RedBud National, perhaps the most exciting race of the season so far in Pro Motocross, with great anticipation of Chase Sexton and Jason Anderson's returns to racing, great action (behind Jett Lawrence, at least!) in the 450 class, and a new winner in the 250 division, under shocking circumstances. Brought to you by D.I.D. Chains. What drives you? 

Read Now
