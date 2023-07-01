Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from RedBud in Buchanan, Michigan. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

It's time for RedBudddddddddddddddddd! It's Independence Day weekend in the USA and the RedBud National always graces the calendar every year on this weekend to bring out tons of patriotism both from the fans and within the paddock. Teams and riders will be rocking USA themed setups this weekend, so be sure to keep and eye out for the red, white, and blue.

Jett Lawrence and Hunter Lawrence are rolling coming off the first weekend break of the year as they are both 4-0 in overalls in the 450 and 250 classes, respectively. But Jett is still 8-0 in the motos and it's starting to become a talking point that he's still perfect. One of his nearest competitors this year was teammate Chase Sexton who made him work at the opener. But then Sexton has been out of action since dealing with a concussion and the mono virus. Sexton is back this weekend though and could provide some extra punch to this series as we reach the halfway point.

Unfortunately, we will be without Cooper Webb this weekend after a practice crash earlier this week sidelined the Red Bull KTM man. We're also without Jordon Smith who is dealing with an injured wrist and thumb, as well as Chance Hymas who is done for 2023 after tearing his ACL.

We do have Jason Anderson, Jett Reynolds, and Seth Hammaker back in action today as each of them were out with a mix of injuries. After the weekend off, the series will look a lot different today than it did at High Point with some riders coming back as well as guys like Ken Roczen headed off to race World Supercross this weekend. Even so, it should be a great day of racing and we're set to begin with the first qualifying sessions shortly!