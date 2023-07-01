Back in the Saddle

Due to a badly broken arm and wrist, which required surgery, we haven’t seen Seth Hammaker race at all in 2023. That’ll change at RedBud, however, when the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider lines up this weekend. We know Hammaker is good, he got a bunch of top 10’s last year and even won a supercross in 2021, but he’ll be racing against guys who’ve been in the groove all year. Don’t expect him to move mountains in his first race of the year. -Hansel

Tantalizingly Close

Haiden Deegan was oh-so-close to winning another moto at High Point before RJ Hampshire snuck by him on the final lap. He’s also had a very real shot at winning the overall at Hangtown. With rides like this, one has to think Deegan is likely to score his first overall win at some point this summer. Is it possible he breaks through and bests the likes of Lawrence, Hampshire, Cooper, Jo Shimoda, and more, at RedBud? -Hansel

Getting Closer

It’s got to be tough for a two-time world champ to compete in a bunch of races without winning, but that’s where Tom Vialle, the 2022 MX2 champ, finds himself right now. The good news is, he was awesome in the second moto at High Point and took second, his best result of 2023. Whether you’re coming from Europe to American, or vice versa, racing overseas is no joke, and it can take some time to get into the groove. But if his ride at High Point means anything, it seems as though Vialle is getting closer to where he wants to be. -Hansel