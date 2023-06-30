Results Archive
How to Watch: RedBud, MXGP of Lombok, & WSX British GP

How to Watch RedBud, MXGP of Lombok, & WSX British GP

June 30, 2023 10:00am
by:

The fifth round of the 11-round 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend with the RedBud National in Buchanan, Michigan. This race will be the 22nd round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

TV coverage of the RedBud National kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT on PeacockPeacock will carry live coverage of the motos beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT.

CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the RedBud National motos that will air at 2 a.m. EDT Monday/11 a.m. PDT Sunday.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will also be back in action this weekend for the 11th round MXGP of Lombok (Indonesia). The MXGP of Sumbawa will take place on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.

And the first round of the six-round FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) will also take place this weekend. The British GP will start at 12:30 p.m. EDT/9:30 a.m. PDT on Saturday (July 1).

The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing will have a few weekends off due to the regularly scheduled summer break before the championship resumes in September.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

  • Motocross

    RedBud

     Saturday, July 1
    RedBud MX
    Buchanan, MI United States
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      July 1 - 10:00 AM
      peacock
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      July 1 - 10:00 AM
      smx-video-pass
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      July 1 - 1:00 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      July 1 - 1:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      July 1 - 2:00 PM
      peacock
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      July 1 - 2:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      July 1 - 3:15 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      July 1 - 3:15 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      July 1 - 4:15 PM
      peacock
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      July 1 - 4:15 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • Monday Re-Air
      July 3 - 2:00 AM
      cnbc
Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

MXGP TV & Streaming Schedule

FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)

WSX TV & Streaming Schedule

2023 Standings

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Motocross

450 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 200
2Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 151
3Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 147
4Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 138
5Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States 134
Full Standings
Motocross

250 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 175
2Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 147
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 133
4Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 129
5Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 121
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2023

PositionRider Points
1Jorge Prado Spain 505
2Romain Febvre France 404
3Jeffrey Herlings
Netherlands 386
4Ruben Fernandez Spain 374
5Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 371
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Points
1Andrea Adamo Italy 439
2Thibault Benistant France 434
3Kay De Wolf Netherlands 417
4Jago Geerts Belgium 381
5Liam Everts Belgium 381
Full Standings

2023 Souvenir Program

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

View the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross souvenir program.

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

General

Motocross Live Timing

2023 AMA National Numbers

RELATED: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Motocross Sign Ups Now Open

RedBud National 

RedBud National Race Center

RedBud National Injury Report

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

General

MXGP Live Timing

MXGP of Lombok

MXGP of Lombok Race Center

FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)

General

2023 WSX Team Rosters

Racer X WSX Coverage

WSX Website

Other Info

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

RedBud MX
Address: 13638 Red Bud Trail N
Buchanan, MI 49107

Practice & Qualifying — 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT
Main Event — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT

Tickets

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Get tickets to the RedBud National.

Track Map

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

The 2023 RedBud National fan map.
The 2023 RedBud National fan map. MX Sports Pro Racing

Animated Track Map

FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)

Race Day Schedule

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

RedBud National Race Weekend Schedule

*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Buchanan, Michigan. 

Saturday, July 1, 2023

The 2023 RedBud National weekend schedule.
The 2023 RedBud National weekend schedule. MX Sports Pro Racing

