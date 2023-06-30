Results Archive
Cooper Webb Out for RedBud National Following Practice Crash

June 30, 2023
KTM has announced Red Bull KTM rider Cooper Webb will be sidelined for this weekend’s RedBud National. Following a practice crash this week, #2 was banged up and will sit out the fifth round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Through four rounds of Pro Motocross, Webb sat third in the championship standings behind Jett Lawrence and Dylan Ferrandis.

Motocross

450 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 200
2Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 151
3Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 147
4Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 138
5Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States 134
Full Standings

Webb suffered a concussion at the Nashville Supercross that ended his Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship 450SX title hopes early, and he returned to racing at the Pro Motocross opener. When 450SX Chase Sexton went down in a practice crash following the opening round of Pro Motocross, Webb eventually tied, then took over sole possession of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) qualifying points standings. Now, Sexton is back, and Webb is sidelined. Through 21 rounds of the SMX playoffs, Webb (451 points) has a 35-point lead on Sexton (416 points), meaning the #23 could leave his “home” race back in the SMX points lead.

SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 451 25
2Chase Sexton
La Moille, IL United States 416 22
3Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 374 20
4Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States 344 18
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 340 17
Full Standings

The following press release is from KTM:

Practice Crash Sidelines Cooper Webb For Saturday’s RedBud MX National

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Cooper Webb will miss this Saturday’s RedBud MX National, Round 5 of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, following a practice crash that left him pretty banged up earlier this week.

With a consistently strong start to the outdoor series, Webb currently sits third overall in the 450MX Championship standings after four rounds and the two-time 450SX Champion sits atop the SMX World Championship leaderboard early in the summer.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing teammate Aaron Plessinger is ready to race the 50th Anniversary of RedBud MX, with teammates Tom Vialle and Maximus Vohland ready for battle in the 250MX division.

