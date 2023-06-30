Cooper Webb Out for RedBud National Following Practice Crash
KTM has announced Red Bull KTM rider Cooper Webb will be sidelined for this weekend’s RedBud National. Following a practice crash this week, #2 was banged up and will sit out the fifth round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
Through four rounds of Pro Motocross, Webb sat third in the championship standings behind Jett Lawrence and Dylan Ferrandis.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|200
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|151
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|147
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|138
|5
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|134
Webb suffered a concussion at the Nashville Supercross that ended his Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship 450SX title hopes early, and he returned to racing at the Pro Motocross opener. When 450SX Chase Sexton went down in a practice crash following the opening round of Pro Motocross, Webb eventually tied, then took over sole possession of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) qualifying points standings. Now, Sexton is back, and Webb is sidelined. Through 21 rounds of the SMX playoffs, Webb (451 points) has a 35-point lead on Sexton (416 points), meaning the #23 could leave his “home” race back in the SMX points lead.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|451
|25
|2
|
Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|416
|22
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|374
|20
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|344
|18
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|340
|17
The following press release is from KTM:
Practice Crash Sidelines Cooper Webb For Saturday’s RedBud MX National
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Cooper Webb will miss this Saturday’s RedBud MX National, Round 5 of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, following a practice crash that left him pretty banged up earlier this week.
With a consistently strong start to the outdoor series, Webb currently sits third overall in the 450MX Championship standings after four rounds and the two-time 450SX Champion sits atop the SMX World Championship leaderboard early in the summer.
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing teammate Aaron Plessinger is ready to race the 50th Anniversary of RedBud MX, with teammates Tom Vialle and Maximus Vohland ready for battle in the 250MX division.