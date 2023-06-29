Results Archive
Motocross
High Point
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
GNCC
Snowshoe
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Liam Draper
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
MXGP of
Sumbawa (Indonesia)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Upcoming
WSX
British GP
Sat Jul 1
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 1
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombok (Indonesia)
Sun Jul 2
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jul 8
Articles
Full Schedule

Live U.S. Streaming Package Announced for World Supercross Championship

June 29, 2023 4:45pm | by:
The FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) season kicks off this weekend at the famous Villa Park, Birmingham, and no matter where you are in the world, you’ll be able to catch all the action.

In 2023, fans will have unparalleled access to race coverage through the largest broadcast partner network in supercross history, WSX.TV and Race Day Dash.

Broadcast Partner Network

With WSX expanding its reach globally to more than 180 countries and 500 million households in 2023, fans can watch live, as-live or replays via the extensive broadcast partner network.

See where you can catch the action in your region and check your local guide for precise viewing times.

WSX.TV

In a WSX-first, U.S. based-fans will now be able to watch all six rounds LIVE and on-demand via WSX.TV. Viewers outside the region where the event is being held can also enjoy the LIVE and on-demand racing.

As an added plus for subscribers, the WSX Pre Show is available in all regions as FREEMIUM content. From interviews, practice and qualifying coverage to track insights with the likes of Chad Reed, the WSX Pre Show will deliver unique and exclusive behind-the-scenes action.

There are three passes available to viewers:

  • Freemium ($0)– allows access to limited WSX Championship content and race recaps.
  • Pay-Per-View (US$8.99) – allows direct streaming access to the races you want to watch.
  • Champ Pass (US$49.99) – allows access to every 2023 WSX Championship race.

Conditions apply. To learn more, visit WSX.TV

Race Day Dash

Also new in 2023 is the WSX Race Day Dash, where fans can watch every rider and every lap through specialised mobile web application technology. It’s designed to enhance the racing experience by providing users comprehensive access to live timing, rider profiles and event information.

Access to Race Day Dash is via the WSXChampionship website.

