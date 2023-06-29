RedBuuuuuddddd! Easily the most recognizable battle cry on the AMA Pro Motocross Championship calendar, Buchanan, Michigan, is the home of what fans know as RedBud Track 'n Trail. This plot of ground just inside the Michigan border has seen more than its fair share of motocross history. In fact, this is the celebratory 50th anniversary of RedBud! Even that number, though, doesn't do the place justice. Bigger than just the number of years is the historical significance, as RedBud has hosted the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations twice in the last five years, and its position as “America’s National” can’t be overstated. It’s held annually on America’s birthday and if you polled the rest of the motocross world, RedBud is going to be top of mind when it comes to American motocross.

The track has undergone massive changes since inception so many decades ago. RedBud’s base soil is much harder than anyone under 30 years old would ever know. In fact, a quick search on YouTube might shock you as RedBud’s hard packed surface looks or feels nothing like the modern-day racetrack. My first years of racing RedBud were in the late ‘90s and I vividly remember the hardened ruts. To make things more interesting, water trucks would fill those ruts in the early laps of the second moto, too. It was a brutally tough track to navigate as slippery clay met dust maintenance (think Hangtown this year).

Fast forward to 2023 and the above description seems impossible. That clay has been covered by endless truckloads of sand, mixed and blended to a loamy perfection. That second moto water gets absorbed instead of pooling, the slick treachery morphed to maximum traction. Instead of delicately navigating a maze of sun-baked ruts, riders can aggressively attack the track. While some may want more soil diversity in American motocross, I can report first-hand that the changes have been a marked improvement. Some will argue that RedBud is the best track on the circuit in 2023 and that simply wouldn’t have been a realistic claim 25 years ago.