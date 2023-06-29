Daxton Bennick Set to Make Pro Debut at RedBud National

Daxton Bennick is set to make his pro debut this weekend at the RedBud National in Michigan. The long-time KTM rider left the Orange Brigade program in October 2022 and had a six-month trial period with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing before he signed a multi-year deal in mid-May. The North Carolina native raced the 250SX Futures class of Monster Energy AMA Supercross this year, claiming two main event wins and two additional podium finishes in the qualifying rounds before finishing sixth at the championship final.

The #241 will join the already stacked 250 Class team of Justin Cooper, Haiden Deegan, and Levi Kitchen at this weekend’s fifth round RedBud National. Nick Romano (knee surgery), Nate Thrasher (hip, collarbone, and knee injuries), and Guillem Farres (broken arm) are all out for the season, as Jordon Smith is out for the immediate future as well with a wrist and thumb injury. The team also has Dylan Ferrandis currently racing in the premier class as Eli Tomac (ruptured Achilles tendon) is sidelined for the remainder of the season as he recovers from surgery.

At the time, it appears Bennick will test the waters in the pro scene but remain eligible for the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in August. Rule 2.a. in section A. Racer Eligibility And Classification of the Loretta Lynn’s supplemental rules states allows riders can score up to 40 points in AMA Motocross or compete in three total events prior to the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship event. Kitchen debuted as a pro at the ’21 RedBud National under the same circumstances before his final go at Loretta Lynn’s. Keep an eye on the #241.