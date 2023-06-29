Chase Sexton's long-awaited return to the AMA Pro Motocross Championship will come this weekend at RedBud, as the Honda HRC team announced today on Instagram that he's ready to go for the fifth round of the season. Sexton, the new Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion, and the runner-up in last year's AMA Pro Motocross Championship in the 450 class, took second overall at this year's outdoor opener, but then missed rounds two through four after suffering a concussion and dealing with mono.

When we last saw Sexton, he was battling teammate Jett Lawrence in the second moto at Fox Raceway at Pala, as the two shadowed each other for most of the race. The much-anticipated battle between them could resume this weekend, depending on how quickly Sexton gets back up to speed following his time away from racing. Lawrence remains undefeated in motos so far this year, 8-0 in his rookie 450 campaign.