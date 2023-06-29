Results Archive
Motocross
High Point
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
GNCC
Snowshoe
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Liam Draper
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
MXGP of
Sumbawa (Indonesia)
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Upcoming
WSX
British GP
Sat Jul 1
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 1
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombok (Indonesia)
Sun Jul 2
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jul 8
Full Schedule

Chase Sexton Back for RedBud

June 29, 2023 10:55am | by:
Chase Sexton's long-awaited return to the AMA Pro Motocross Championship will come this weekend at RedBud, as the Honda HRC team announced today on Instagram that he's ready to go for the fifth round of the season. Sexton, the new Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion, and the runner-up in last year's AMA Pro Motocross Championship in the 450 class, took second overall at this year's outdoor opener, but then missed rounds two through four after suffering a concussion and dealing with mono.

When we last saw Sexton, he was battling teammate Jett Lawrence in the second moto at Fox Raceway at Pala, as the two shadowed each other for most of the race. The much-anticipated battle between them could resume this weekend, depending on how quickly Sexton gets back up to speed following his time away from racing. Lawrence remains undefeated in motos so far this year, 8-0 in his rookie 450 campaign.

"@chasesexton is BACK ‼️ Team Honda HRC is very happy to confirm the reigning 450SX champ’s return to @promotocross this weekend. Chase missed three rounds due to concussion but is once again ready to compete as the series heads to the legendary @redbudmx—-his home race and the same place he helped bring Team USA to victory just last fall. Welcome back, Champ! #RideRed @hondaracingcorporation"

