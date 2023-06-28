Main image by Mitch Kendra

Matti Jorgensen made his pro debut at the High Point National round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship on Father’s Day weekend. The KTM-mounted rider is the latest to take advantage of the rule that allows competitors to race three events or score up to 40 points in an AMA Motocross race but remain eligible for the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in August. Rule 2.a. in section A. Racer Eligibility And Classification of the Loretta Lynn’s supplemental rules states the following:

A. Racer Eligibility And Classification

2. The following professional licensed racers are eligible to compete in the Open Pro Sport and 250 Pro Sport classes only:

a. Racers competing in the Final 40 in Pro Motocross (250 or 450 class) in the current or previous year; Provided, that racers may earn up to 40 Pro Motocross points (250 or 450 class) in the current year, so long as they did not compete in more than 3 professional motocross events prior to the Amateur National. The total number of points earned applies at the time of the entry of the professional motocross event, not after.

Ready to dip his Alpinestars boots into the pro ranks, Jorgensen and his crew stationed their van and pits setup in the rocky paddock at High Point Raceway. In his maiden pro race, the MJ Racing KTM rider was placed in the B group of qualifying, which has its pros and cons. On this day, the #245 lucked out as his group was the first out onto the track, taking to the muddy course at its best. Jorgensen raced a Loretta Lynn’s regional qualifier at High Point Raceway last year and raced an area qualifier there in April as well, but this time it was the full pro track—and a difficult, muddy, and deep one!

“No, it's a lot deeper for sure,” he said after qualifying, comparing the Pro Motocross track versus an amateur race day. “Usually amateur stuff, it's pretty dry and the ruts aren't that deep. Today, the ruts are dragging the frame.”