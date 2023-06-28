Results Archive
Motocross
High Point
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Haiden Deegan
GNCC
Snowshoe
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Jonathan Girroir
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Liam Draper
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Angus Riordan
MXGP of
Sumbawa (Indonesia)
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Jago Geerts
Upcoming
WSX
British GP
Sat Jul 1
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 1
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombok (Indonesia)
Sun Jul 2
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jul 8
Justin Cooper Back For RedBud

June 28, 2023 4:30pm | by:
The weekend off in Pro Motocross came at just the right time for Monster Energy/Yamaha Star Racing’s Justin Cooper, who told us this afternoon he will return to action this weekend at RedBud. JCoop had a scary crash in qualifying at High Point, slamming down in a roller section and landing hard on his motorcycle. Cooper was eventually able to get up and take a ride back to the pits on the back of his bike, but then his throat started to swell up, and instead of heading out for moto one, he was taking a ride to the hospital in an ambulance.

We heard JCoop got the clear from doctors to ride this week, and he told us he rode today (Wednesday) and will race this weekend.

Cooper was second in points before High Point, but he’s now fifth in the 250MX standings after missing round four.

In unrelated news, Cooper’s mechanic, Daniel Castloo, announced this week that he's leaving the road and his position as a wrench. This means Cooper will have a new mechanic this weekend.


